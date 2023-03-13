Sun Prairie police cited a 17-year-old Madison female March 10 after a caller reported she was among two people in a parked vehicle smoking marijuana.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded at 4:23 p.m. to a report of two people “smoking weed” inside a parked vehicle at Walgreens, 275 Davison Drive.
Upon completion of the investigation, the 17-year-old Madison female was cited for possession of fewer than 25 grams and issued a warning for drug paraphernalia, then was released.
Winter driving, parking tips issued
Due to roughly 12 inches of snowfall in the Sun Prairie area during the past week, the SPPD reminds motorists of frequently issued winter driving and parking tips:
• Plan travels and check weather reports. Tell people where you are traveling.
• Be gentle with both the accelerator and brake. Don’t use cruise control. Don’t be overconfident in four-wheel drive vehicles.
• Carry an emergency kit in the back seat of the vehicle (in case the trunk freezes).
• Keep the gas tank at least half full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.
Motorists also should remember that through March 31, parking is not allowed on any designated snow route from midnight until 7 a.m. Snow route violations carry a $50 fine and the regulations are enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground. Snow routes are indicated by white/red signs along those designated streets.
Other winter parking regulations motorists should be aware of include:
• Alternate Side Parking is available on Wyoming Avenue ONLY, which is in effect from Nov. 15 through March 31.
• Snow Emergency Parking — When the city declares a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on any city street until the snow emergency has been canceled.
Motorists can stay informed to confirm whether or not a snow emergency has been declared and if so, when it ends via sunprairiestar.com and these methods:
City of Sun Prairie website: https://www.cityofsunprairie.com/
Social Media: Twitter @sunprairiepd and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sunprairiepd/
SPPD interviewing 33 CSO candidates
Cox said the SPPD is conducting 33 interviews for Community Service Officer Candidates during the next two days.
Successful candidates who pass through the initial interview stage will also have to sit through an interview with Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes and a background check before a final job offer will be made, according to Cox.
Deputies: Keep cars locked
Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a rash of car break-ins in the town of Westport over the weekend.The break-ins occurred overnight from Saturday to Sunday, with seven victims reporting their cars were broken into and items stolen.
The first report was on Cottontail Trail in Westport just after 9:30 p.m. The vehicle owner witness two individuals going through his vehicle before they fled in a black sedan. In this instance, they got away with the man’s wallet. Deputies believe the incidents are all connected.
Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer reminded drivers to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables. Individuals with information related to these crimes, including potential security camera footage, is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.
Drug Take Back Day set for April 15
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) recently announced that on Saturday April 15 it will coordinate a Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative throughout Wisconsin.
The Prescription Drug Take Back Day goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of these medications. Unused prescription medications in homes create a public health and safety concern, because they can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused, and abused.
Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Removing potentially dangerous pharmaceutical substances from the state’s medicine cabinets helps to prevent them from going into our water supply.
Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes around the world.
The Sun Prairie Police Department has a 24-hour Med Drop Box located in the Main Street foyer between City Hall and the Sun Prairie Police Department’s East Precinct at 300 E. Main St. The Med Drop box is available for the safe disposal of all types of drugs.
Reach for The Star for more details about Drug Take Back Day as April 15 approaches.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes