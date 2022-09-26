Sun Prairie Police are referring a 38-year-old male to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office on tentative charges of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and entry into a locked dwelling in connection with a Sept. 25 attempted break-in.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to a report of a male pounding on a door at The Revere, located in the 1300 block of O’Keeffe Avenue, at 2:38 p.m. While en route, police learned a male inside the residence was arming himself to defend the attack from the male.

