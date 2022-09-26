Sun Prairie Police are referring a 38-year-old male to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office on tentative charges of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and entry into a locked dwelling in connection with a Sept. 25 attempted break-in.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to a report of a male pounding on a door at The Revere, located in the 1300 block of O’Keeffe Avenue, at 2:38 p.m. While en route, police learned a male inside the residence was arming himself to defend the attack from the male.
Cox said police arrived to find the door nearly smashed, but the suspect had fled. They eventually located the suspect and found that he had been kicking and beating on the door with his shoulder and arms.
Police transported the male to a Madison hospital and may seek an emergency detention due to mental health issues, according to Cox.
Alleged shoplifter arrested after chase near Woodman’s MarketCox said Sun Prairie officers ran after a shoplifter who allegedly attempted to conceal $1,000 worth of items, including a large amount of Tide Pods, and leave the store on Sept. 24.
Officers responded to the store located at 1099 S. Grand Ave., at 7:17 p.m. Store personnel pointed out the male subject and said the suspect attempted to conceal about $1,000 worth of merchandise before trying to leave the store. Cox said the suspect ran from police across Prairie Lakes Drive and was apprehended near McDonald’s.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Eligio Bacallao, 37, of Sun Prairie for felony retail theft, felony bail jumping; also had a felony probation warrant, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed. He was also issued a trespass ban.
A female subject who was with Bacallao was also issued a trespass ban.
Officers respond to females fighting at Patrick Marsh Middle SchoolSun Prairie officers responded to a report of three females—ages 11, 11 and 13—involved in a fight at Patrick Marsh Middle School, 1351 Columbus St., on Sept. 23 at 3:43 p.m.
Officers found that each of the three females suffered minor injuries as a result of the fight.
Cox said all three would receive school consequences as a result of the fight but said the department would not be pursuing any charges. The school is working with the families of the girls to mitigate any future issues, Cox said, so it was requested that police take no enforcement action.
Male found with AirSoft guns, knife at Sun Prairie football gameActing on a tip, Sun Prairie officers found a 12-year-old male in possession of two facsimile firearms and a knife during the Sun Prairie West-Waunakee football game last Friday, Sept. 23.
After a call made to Central Heights Middle School at 8:08 p.m., police located the male inside Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field and found the items in his backpack before taking him into custody.
Police met with the family of the male, and police enforcement action will likely be announced this week, according to Cox.
Male arrested for warrants after being located at Park CircleSun Prairie officers apprehended a 42-year-old Sun Prairie man after an officer spotted him at Park Circle.
Police confirmed the male—Jeremy Peterson of Sun Prairie—had warrants issued through Dane and Dodge counties as well as a Probation and Parole hold. The warrants issued were for failure to pay child support and the second was for battery and disorderly conduct, Cox said. Police placed him under arrest and transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.