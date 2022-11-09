Dane County voters feel the need for weed, according to referendum results from two county referenda relating to marijuana on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
County voters cast Yes votes overwhelmingly for two non-binding marijuana referendum questions:
• Should marijuana be legalized, taxed, and regulated in the same manner as alcohol for adults 21 years of age or older? Voters said yes overwhelmingly in tentative results (97.4% of precincts reporting), with 240,346 voting in favor and 18%, or 52,775, voting no.
Should all records of previous convictions for marijuana in small amounts in Wisconsin be expunged? Approval numbers were nearly identical, with 82.8% of voters favoring the question, and 17.8% voting no.
Dane County voters also weighed in on whether to repeal the state’s abortion ban. 85.5% of voters said yes, the ban should be overturned, while 14.5% voted no.
Dane County Sheriff reelected
With 97.4% of precincts reporting, incumbent Sheriff Kalvin Barrett handily won reelection over Republican challenger Anthony Hamilton. 76.4% of voters favored Barrett while 23.5% filled their ballots in for Hamilton.
Hamilton found no traction for unseating the sheriff in Sun Prairie, where voters in some wards cast two to three times the number of votes for Barrett that Hamilton received. The margin was closest in Ward 14, where a total of 161 votes were cast, and 138 of them were tallied for Barrett, 22 for Hamilton and 1 for a write-in candidate.
Results were closer at towns located within the Sun Prairie Area School District.
In the Town of Bristol, for example, 1,137 voters marked their ballots for Hamilton, while 1,284 voters preferred Barrett. And in the Town of Sun Prairie, voters cast 554 votes for Hamilton and 755 for Barrett.
Wisconsin Attorney General
With 77% of precincts reporting, incumbent Josh Kaul led by almost 16 points with 1,030,297 votes to 964,017 for Republican challenger Eric Toney.
In Dane County, Kaul pounded Toney by a tally of 225,474 to 67,266, with 97.4% of precincts reporting.
Results in the City of Sun Prairie were similar. In Ward 13, for example, Kaul received 599 votes to 307 for Toney.
State Treasurer
With 77% or precincts reporting, Democrat Aaron Richardson was leading Republican John Leiber by just 8,000 votes. Richardson received 968,924 votes to Leiber’s 960,927. Constitution Party candidate received 45,046 votes that could have given the victory to one of the major party candidates.
Richardson received 75.4% of the votes in Dane County (with 97.4% or precincts reporting) or 218,486, to 23%, or 66,365 for Leiber.
Secretary of State
With 77% of precincts reporting according to the Associated Press, incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette led Republican challenge Amy Loudenbeck by 2 percentage points. La Follette’s tally was 978,893 votes to 934,543 for Amy Loudenbeck. Libertarian Neil Harmon received 41,983 votes during the tally as well.
La Follette defeated Loudenbeck in Dane County by 156,201 votes, according to tentative tallies with 97.4% of precincts reporting. Results were similar in Sun Prairie, where La Follette tallied 9,221 votes to 3,502 for Loudenbeck.
State District 27 Senator
Dianne Hesselbein’s 30,013 vote margin in Dane County over Republican Robert Relph carried her to victory in the 27th Senate District.
With 83% of precincts reporting statewide, Hesselbein tallied 61,178 votes to 28,308 for Relph.
The margin was large enough for the Associated Press to pick the contest for Hesselbein early in the evening.
Assembly District 37
With 47% of precincts reporting, incumbent William Penterman trailed Democrat challenger Maureen McCarville by 2%. McCarville tallied 8,145 votes to 7,774 for Penterman.
If McCarville wins, she can thank voters in Dane County, where she was leading Penterman by nearly 2,000 votes with 62.5% of precincts reporting. McCarville had 6,082 votes to 4,098 for Penterman as of 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Nov. 9.
Turnout
Countywide, roughly 79% of registered voters cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election, according to the tally posted on the Dane County website at 10:55 p.m.
In the City of Sun Prairie, City Clerk Elena Hilby reported a turnout of 76% of the city’s 22,377 registered voters which means 17,115 voters cast ballots in the election.
A total of 8,502 absentee ballots were cast in the Nov. 8 election, Hilby said.