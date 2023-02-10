Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser (far right) presented a proclamation honoring Wisconsin School Bus Driver Appreciation Week during the Feb. 7, 2023 Sun Prairie City Council meeting. Drivers from Kobussen Bus Company accepted the proclamation.
Teran Peterson, Marilyn Ruffin and David Virgell (from left) accepted the Black History Month proclamation presented by Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser (right) during the Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
Two groups accepted proclamations — one for Black History Month and the other for Wisconsin School Bus Driver Appreciation Week — during the Tuesday, Feb. 7 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
Drivers from Kobussen Bus Company accepted the proclamation, which praises the contribution of drivers who “have provided a sense of comfort, security, and consistency when our kids need it the most,” according to the proclamation (see the actual proclamation with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
The proclamation recognizes the Wisconsin School Bus Association, through its Board of Directors, that “pledges its full and dedicated cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Safety, Division of Motor Vehicles, and Division of State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and schools, law enforcement agencies, parent-teacher associations, and other organizations throughout our state in promoting public awareness of the importance of school bus transportation and safety.”
A representative of the drivers responded to the proclamation presented by Mayor Paul Esser and described the diverse backgrounds of the drivers that included a cheesemaker (see the video with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
District 4 Alder David Virgell joined former county supervisor Teran Peterson and former Sun Prairie School Board member Marilyn Ruffin in the council chambers to accept the Black History Month proclamation, which was also presented virtually to Sun Prairie Police Assistant Chief Shunta Boston who attended virtually.
The proclamation written by City Communications and Diversity Specialist Jake King recalled the beginnings of Black History Month “after 50 years from the first celebration of Black History Week in 1926” (read the proclamation with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com.
All four thanked Esser for the proclamation, with Ruffin even recalling her ability to present diplomas to her two sons as they graduated from Sun Prairie High School (see the video with their comments in the Video Gallery at sunprairiestar.com or with the online version of the story).
Virgell event recalled the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and said his work could not have been completed without the help of everyone of all different races providing assistance.
After their proclamation presentation and remarks, all three circled the council chambers and shook hands with city officials and alders. During the handshakes, some alders acted as if it was the first time they had met Virgell, which resulted in some laughter.
Sewer back-up policy OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee, alders approved a sewer back-up policy.
The policy limits city total aggregate reimbursement costs for all sewer backups occurring in a calendar year to $30,000 and reimbursement requests would be processed in the order received.
The policy also limits the per request reimbursement for loss or damage to personal property to $1,000. The $1,000 personal property reimbursement is included in and not in addition to the total $5,000 limit for all cleaning costs and property damage per request, according to the policy.