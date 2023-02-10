Two groups accepted proclamations — one for Black History Month and the other for Wisconsin School Bus Driver Appreciation Week — during the Tuesday, Feb. 7 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.

Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser (far right) presented a proclamation honoring Wisconsin School Bus Driver Appreciation Week during the Feb. 7, 2023 Sun Prairie City Council meeting. Drivers from Kobussen Bus Company accepted the proclamation.

Drivers from Kobussen Bus Company accepted the proclamation, which praises the contribution of drivers who “have provided a sense of comfort, security, and consistency when our kids need it the most,” according to the proclamation (see the actual proclamation with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).

Black History Month Proclamation presented (2023)
Teran Peterson, Marilyn Ruffin and David Virgell were on hand during the Feb. 7, 2023 Sun Prairie City Council meeting to accept a Black History Month proclamation from Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser. All three spoke following the proclamation presentation, then shook hands with city staff and elected council members.

