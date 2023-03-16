The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss the Highway 19 and Westmount Drive intersection improvement project in Sun Prairie.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 6-7:30 p.m., at Meadow View Elementary, 200 N. Grand Avenue, Sun Prairie.

Westmount Drive-Highway 19 roundabout

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has proposed this single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Westmount Drive and Highway 19 on Sun Prairie’s west side. The proposal was recommended by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee in a unanimous vote on Feb. 14. The intersection will go through final design in 2025 with a 2026 construction date, according to WisDOT.
David Schmidt WisDOT

For more information about the March 29 meeting regarding the Westmounr-Highway 19 improvements, contact WisDOT Project Manager David Schmidt (pictured above from an Sept. 28 meeting) by phone at 608-246-3867, or via email at david2.schmidt@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to David Schmidt at 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.

