The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has proposed this single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Westmount Drive and Highway 19 on Sun Prairie’s west side. The proposal was recommended by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee in a unanimous vote on Feb. 14. The intersection will go through final design in 2025 with a 2026 construction date, according to WisDOT.
For more information about the March 29 meeting regarding the Westmounr-Highway 19 improvements, contact WisDOT Project Manager David Schmidt (pictured above from an Sept. 28 meeting) by phone at 608-246-3867, or via email at david2.schmidt@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to David Schmidt at 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss the Highway 19 and Westmount Drive intersection improvement project in Sun Prairie.
The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 6-7:30 p.m., at Meadow View Elementary, 200 N. Grand Avenue, Sun Prairie.
The objective of the meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.
The purpose of this project is to improve safety at the Highway 19-Westmount Drive intersection. Improvements proposed between Charlottes Way and Hearthstone Ridge include offset left turn lanes on Highway 19 to provide safe refuge for turning traffic and improve traffic flow for through traffic, update curb ramps, install new curb ramps and crossings.
Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT Project Manager David Schmidt at 608-246-3867, david2.schmidt@dot.wi.gov.
Written comments can be mailed to David Schmidt at 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.
Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Schmidt at least three working days prior to the meeting.