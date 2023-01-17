Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has appointed 46th Assembly Rep. Melissa Ratcliff of Cottage Grove to the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access. The task force assists in advising the Governor and the State Legislature on policy and issues surrounding broadband in order to help expand high speed internet access to all Wisconsinites.
“It is an honor to be appointed to the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access. Fast and reliable internet access is a necessity, not a luxury, and all Wisconsinites need access to it,” said Ratcliff.
“This is both a rural and an urban issue, it is an issue of equity and access, and it affects almost every Wisconsin resident including students, job seekers, businesses, patients and health care workers," she addef. "We saw very clearly during the height of the Covid-19 Pandemic just how critical high-speed internet is to keeping us connected to the services, professionals, and opportunities at the heart of every community.”
Ratcliff has years of experience on broadband expansion and reliability. As a Dane County Board Supervisor, she spearheaded the creation of the Dane County Broadband Task Force which she chaired.
During its first two years, the Dane County Broadband Task Force has been focusing on updating the PSC and FCC maps which are outdated and unreliable, but by which many internet service providers use to determine where they will expand their business.
The Dane County Broadband Task Force also works to educate the community about the many different programs and resources available to help make high speed internet more available and affordable.
“I know firsthand how crucial it is to have fast, accessible, and reliable broadband across our community and the positive impact it has on so many different facets of our daily lives,” Ratcliff said.
“I look forward to working with my colleagues on the task force, bringing my knowledge and experience from local government," the representative added, "and helping ensure we continue to expand high speed internet access to all communities here in Wisconsin.”