Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has appointed 46th Assembly Rep. Melissa Ratcliff of Cottage Grove to the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access. The task force assists in advising the Governor and the State Legislature on policy and issues surrounding broadband in order to help expand high speed internet access to all Wisconsinites.

“It is an honor to be appointed to the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access. Fast and reliable internet access is a necessity, not a luxury, and all Wisconsinites need access to it,” said Ratcliff.

