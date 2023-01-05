Representative Melissa Ratcliff (D—Cottage Grove) took the oath of office on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023, as the new State Representative for the 46th District which includes Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove, and areas on Madison’s far east side.
“It is an honor to serve all the people of this beautiful district,” Ratcliff said. “Working with my colleagues, I will do all I can to help make progress for the people I represent. From increasing access to broad band to making sure our veterans are getting the services they need, we must find ways to collaborate in order to get things done.”
Ratcliff’s committee assignments reflect the breadth and depth of her experience with key issues and include:
• Assembly Committee on Local Government;
• Assembly Committee on Rural Development;
• Assembly Committee on Veterans and Military affairs; and
• Joint Committee on Information Policy and Technology
“The people of the 46th know they can count on me to stand up for our shared values including defending reproductive rights, preventing gun violence, supporting our public schools, and investing in our families by increasing access to health care, housing, and quality child care,” Ratcliff said. “My door will always be open and I want to hear from my constituents. I am excited to get to work!”