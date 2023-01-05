Representative Melissa Ratcliff (D—Cottage Grove) took the oath of office on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023, as the new State Representative for the 46th District which includes Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove, and areas on Madison’s far east side.

Signing the book

Newly elected 46th Assembly Rep. Melissa Ratcliff signed the Assembly register after receiving the oath of office to officially begin her term on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

“It is an honor to serve all the people of this beautiful district,” Ratcliff said. “Working with my colleagues, I will do all I can to help make progress for the people I represent. From increasing access to broad band to making sure our veterans are getting the services they need, we must find ways to collaborate in order to get things done.”

Melissa Ratcliff

Dane County Supervisor and Cottage Grove Village Board member Melissa Ratcliff won the Nov. 8 election against Republican Andrew McKinney.

