Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies issued an alert for a missing Sun Prairie veteran who was later safely located.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday July 10 sought the public’s assistance in locating John M. England, 60, who was last heard from on July 9, 2022. He had informed friends that he was feeling suicidal and has a gun with him. England’s Friends and family advised that he is a military veteran.
On Sunday afternoon, deputies located England, determined he was safe, and thanked the public for its assistance in locating him.
Waterloo male cited, jailed after ill-timed reversal
A Sun Prairie police officer issued several citations on July 9 to a 20-year-old Waterloo male who attempted a reverse move to go southbound in a northbound lane.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said an officer on patrol near the Crossroads Care Center on Rickel Road noticed an Audi with dark window and no license plates. The driver of the Audi suddenly reversed his vehicle, going southbound in the northbound lane — directly into the path of the officer’s squad car.
The officer made contact and, upon completion of the investigation, arrested Elisha Strnad, 20, of Waterloo for one count of felony bail jumping, then cited him for operating without a license. Strnad also received a warning for unsafe backing as well as a failure to display registration. Officers transported the male to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed for the warrant.
Police seeking stolen red Camry; second stolen vehicle located near East Towne
The Sun Prairie Police Department located one of two vehicles reported since July 7.
Cox said police are still actively seeking a 2020 red Toyota Camry stolen from a garage in the 1300 block of St. Albert the Great Drive. The owner reported the vehicle missing at 9:12 a.m., but the home’s garage was not entered and no other items were taken. Keys were left inside the vehicle, according to Cox.
The second vehicle was reported stolen from Kwik Trip, 1252 W. Main., on July 11 at 12:36 a.m. The owner of the vehicle left it operating when he ran inside briefly to make a purchase. When he returned outside, the vehicle was gone. Madison police located the vehicle on East Towne Boulevard during the morning hours of July 11 and turned it over to Sun Prairie police.
Sheriff’s Office offers Active Threat training, alertsFor those wanting to know more about what they can do if faced with an active threat in the wake of the Highland Park Parade Shootings, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office continues to host free Active Assailant Preparedness Training for community organizations. To request training, or learn more about our program, visit https://danesheriff.com/Services/Emergency-Preparedness-Training.
In addition, to keep the community informed of active threats, Dane County Emergency Management offers emergency alerts via text, email or phone. Community members can use this link to sign up: https://em.countyofdane.com/emergency-alerts
The Sheriff’s Office continues to assess upcoming community events to ensure we provide an adequate law enforcement presence to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for all who attend.
— Compiled by Chris Mertes