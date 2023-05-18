Highway traffic

Holiday weekend motorists should be patient, safe and alert — even with most construction temporarily halted for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

Wisconsinites are forecast to travel in near record numbers for Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA’s 2023 Memorial Day Travel Forecast, just over 800,000 Wisconsinites will journey 50 miles or more. That’s 6.7% more than last year and only 3% short of the all-time high in 2019.

Wisconsin Holiday Travel Volumes

Wisconsin travel numbers are set to approach record highs in both the auto and air travel categories. An estimated 720,000 million Wisconsinites will drive, which is almost 40,000 more than last year. Meanwhile, 42,000 are forecast to fly, which is 4,200 more passengers than last year’s holiday.

Memorial Day 2023 AAA travel forecast

Slightly more than 800,000 Wisconsinites will journey 50 miles or more during Memorial Day weekend -- 6.7% more than last year and only 3% short of the all-time high in 2019.
Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car (2023)

The best times to travel by car, during the holiday weekend, will be in the morning or evening after 6 p.m. The lightest traffic days will be Saturday and Sunday.

