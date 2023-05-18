National Emergency Medical Services Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to publicize safety and honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine’s “front line.”
EMS Week from May 21-27 is a perfect time to honor those frontline heroes dedicated to providing emergency medicine that saves so many lives every day.
The 2023 EMS Week theme is “Where Emergency Care Begins.”
The American College of Emergency Physicians was instrumental in establishing EMS Week when President Gerald Ford declared Nov. 3–10, 1974 as the first “National Emergency Medical Services Week.”
The annual observance continued for four more years and was then re-instituted by ACEP in 1982. Around this time, the observance of EMS Week was moved to September.
In 1992, EMS Week was again moved to be the third week in May to separate EMS Week from Fire Prevention Week in October. The rationale for the move was the majority of fire and EMS services felt having the two events back to back hurt the effectiveness of each program so EMS Week was moved to May.
The ACEP began collecting and distributing ideas and information for EMS Week in the early 1980s. Professionally printed and prepared EMS Week Planning kits were developed starting in the late 1980s.
Today, 25,000 EMS Week Planning Guides are distributed free of charge to EMS services, fire departments, rescue squads, volunteer groups, and emergency departments across the country. The 48-page guide contains ideas for local EMS Week activities and highlights EMS Week programs held by EMS services during the previous year.
EMS Week is presented by the ACEP in partnership with the National Associations of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT).
Together, NAEMT and ACEP lead annual EMS Week activities. These organizations are working to ensure that the important contributions of EMS practitioners in safeguarding the health, safety and well-being of their communities are fully celebrated and recognized.