National Emergency Medical Services Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to publicize safety and honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine’s “front line.”

EMS Week from May 21-27 is a perfect time to honor those frontline heroes dedicated to providing emergency medicine that saves so many lives every day.

Here are the dates for future National EMS Weeks:

• May 19 - 25, 2024.

• May 18 - 24, 2025.