A new car and pet wash in the Pumpkin Patch development, retail lots in West Prairie Village, and favorable comments about a mixed-use neighborhood concept plan for the city’s east side were among the items recommended for final city approval on Nov. 15 by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission.
If given final approval by the Sun Prairie City Council, Peak Car Wash will construct a 5,300 sq. ft. car wash called Tsunami Express with pet washing facilities on 1.5 acres of the Pumpkin Patch Shopping District.
A report to the commission from City Planner Ria Hull described the parcel where the wash will be located as currently being part of a larger 4.3 acre lot just south of the new Valvoline on Spice Lane. A certified survey map is will split the lot into two lots, creating the 1.5 acre Tsunami Express project site and a 2.8 acre lot for future development (watch video with questions about the wash with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
According to Hull’s staff report, the Tsunami Express will include a staffed car wash, 2 self-serve pet washes and 26 free vacuums. The business will be open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will employ a total of 8-10 workers. The main access to the site will be off of Schneider Road.
West Prairie Village commercial lots recommended
If the council gives final approval on Nov. 15, Prairie Development will receive approval to re-plat the 8.85 acre Lot 1 of West Prairie Village into eight commercial lots on the southeast corner of Grand Avenue and West Main Street.
That’s because commissioners backed final city council approval of the proposal at the commission’s Nov. 8 meeting.
“The developer anticipates that the plat will be built out with commercial buildings containing retail, banking, retail service and office space, along with the possibility that the developer’s affiliate, Goldleaf Development, may develop one or more parcels as a mixed-use project with high qualify multi-family residential on multiple floors and with ground floor commercial,” a letter of intent from Vierbicher on behalf of West Prairie Village reads.
Developer Chad Fedler, however, told the commission it would be more likely that all lots would be developed as commercial lots (see his comments to the commission with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
East Main concept plan combines retail with senior and workforce housing
Northpointe Development, Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, and DreamLane Real Estate Group combined to propose a mixed use planned development at the northwest corner of Town Hall Crossing and Highway 19 on Sun Prairie’s east side.
A staff report indicates the proposal includes Sky Ridge Apartments and Townhomes, a 75-unit multifamily senior affordable and workforce housing development, which will be constructed by the applicant. In addition to the apartments and townhomes, the trio is also proposing passive recreational space and a potential commercial use, to be developed by others.
Commissioners reacted favorably to the development because the senior development would include three buildings, including one 4-story building containing 33 one-bedroom/one-bathroom units and 28 two-bedroom/two-bathroom units with underground parking that is age restricted for seniors.
The other two buildings as proposed include 2-story attached townhomes containing 14 three-bedroom/two-bathroom units with private garages, which will be open to households of all ages and have first floor private entrances. All units will be rent restricted for a minimum of 35 years to households between 30-70% of county median income.
After the commission’s favorable review, the Committee of the Whole is scheduled to review the proposal Nov. 15 before the development team continues to the general development plan stage.
Ordinance changes backed
Commissioners voted unanimously to recommend changes in two city ordinances:
• Removing the covered parking requirement for multi-family (apartment) residential land uses. Currently the city’s zoning ordinance requires one covered parking space per efficiency, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom unit, and two covered parking spaces per unit with more than two-bedrooms; and
• Changing the official city zoning ordinance relating to CSMs. The Sun Prairie Plan Commission and City Council are being asked consider the approval procedures for Certified Survey Maps (CSM). A CSM is a land division instrument that creates four or fewer parcels, and other requirements defined by State Statutes.
According to Planning Director Josh Clements’ memo, the purpose is to improve the efficiency of CSM review and approval when only a technical review of the proposed land division is required, by delegating these actions to staff. Requiring every CSM to be held until approval by the plan commission and city council can delay action by the applicant by up to five weeks. Staff approval also removes business items from the plan commission and council agendas where there are no discretionary and policy matters for determination.