Tsunami Express
The Pumpkin Patch Shopping District will be home to this 5,300 sq. ft. car and pet washing facility being constructed by Peak Car Wash near the Valvoline Instant Oil Change facility under construction in Pumpkin Patch.

 City of Sun Prairie

A new car and pet wash in the Pumpkin Patch development, retail lots in West Prairie Village, and favorable comments about a mixed-use neighborhood concept plan for the city’s east side were among the items recommended for final city approval on Nov. 15 by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission.

Representatives from Peak Car Wash discuss their proposed Pumpkin Patch location as well as the site plan for the combination pet-car wash business as part of the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting.

If given final approval by the Sun Prairie City Council, Peak Car Wash will construct a 5,300 sq. ft. car wash called Tsunami Express with pet washing facilities on 1.5 acres of the Pumpkin Patch Shopping District.

Sun Prairie developer Chad Fedler discusses the proposed use of lots in West Prairie Village (located near the City of Sun Prairie Westside Community Service Building at 2598 W. Main St.) for retail development in the same architectural style as nearby Prairie Lakes. Fedler's discussion took place with the Sun Prairie Plan Commission as part of the commission's regularly scheduled Nov. 8, 2022 meeting.

Representatives from Northpointe Development II Corp. discuss a concept plan for a mixed-use development that includes a 75-unit senior and workforce housing project, a commercial building and passive recreation space at 1050 East Main Street in Sun Prairie. Commissioners were supportive of the proposal, which likely next moves to Committee of the Whole for review and a General Development Plan and Precise Implementation Plan for city consideration.

