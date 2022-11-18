The Harm Reduction and Prevention Act, a roughly $750,000 initiative to address opiate and fentanyl-related emergencies, will soon infuse much needed supports into the Dane County community, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Nov. 18.

A resolution to fund the legislative package, which includes school prevention and harm reduction curriculum, was approved at the Nov. 17 Dane County Board of Supervisors meeting.

