You might see Bob Holling (left) or Jeff Robbins at the Wednesday, Feb. 15 Sun Prairie Media Center fundraiser being held from 5-8 p.m. at Sun Prairie's newest Culver’s, located at 550 Oxford Place. The fundraiser will benefit the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center.
On Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 5-8 p.m., Culver’s of Sun Prairie will host a Culver’s Share Night at their new west side location located at 550 Oxford Place to benefit the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center.
During those three hours, Culver’s will donate a portion of all sales generated at the west side location (excluding gift cards) – either drive-through, carry-out, or dine-in -- to the Friends of Sun Prairie Media Center.
Culver’s customers do not need to mention the fundraiser; portions of all transactions will automatically be set aside for the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center.
The Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center group exists to provide financial support for the Sun Prairie Media Center and its entities as well as to promote SPMC and function as an advocacy group for the center.
Sun Prairie Media Center Executive Director Jeff Robbins said the fundraising event has turned into an annual occurrence for the SPMC.
The Friends of Sun Prairie Media Center is currently looking for volunteers to help with the Share Night. Individuals interested should contact the Friends of SPMC via email at spmc.friends@gmail.com.
Funds raised on Feb. 15 will be used to buy equipment and other resources deemed most necessary by the staff of the Sun Prairie Media Center.
Options for the money raised will be discussed at future meetings of the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center. Individuals interested in serving on the board of the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center should e-mail the group at spmc.friends@gmail.com.