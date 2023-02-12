Bob Holling and Jeff Robbins (2023)

You might see Bob Holling (left) or Jeff Robbins at the Wednesday, Feb. 15 Sun Prairie Media Center fundraiser being held from 5-8 p.m. at Sun Prairie's newest Culver’s, located at 550 Oxford Place. The fundraiser will benefit the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center.

 Contributed

On Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 5-8 p.m., Culver’s of Sun Prairie will host a Culver’s Share Night at their new west side location located at 550 Oxford Place to benefit the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center.

During those three hours, Culver’s will donate a portion of all sales generated at the west side location (excluding gift cards) – either drive-through, carry-out, or dine-in -- to the Friends of Sun Prairie Media Center.

