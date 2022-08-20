Even though it’s been more than a year since alternate-side parking on Gerald Avenue was approved by alders, the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee has a potential solution to parking issues on the recently reconstructed street.
Last September, the committee set alternate parking on Gerald Avenue from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., but that was the final chapter in a parking debate that lasted more than a year.
Per City ordinance 10.20.030; on Gerald Avenue between Gerald Court and Ernest Ave, parking is prohibited on the even side of the street on odd calendar days and on the odd side of the street on even calendar days during the hours of eight a.m. to eight p.m.
But signage on Gerald Avenue states “Alternate Side Parking – 8 a m to 8 p.m.”
A memo to the committee from Public Works Operations Manager Ben John said city staff have been directed to update the signage and the ordinance to reduce confusion and improve compliance.
John and JR Brimmer, Traffic Control Supervisor identified potential solutions:
Option 1 — Eliminate parking on one side of the street between 8am-8pm
Option 2 — Signs with “No parking Mon-Wed-Fri-Sun 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.” on one side of the street and “No parking Tue-Th-Sat 8 a.m.-8 p.m.” on the other side.
John and Brimmer wrote both solutions would require a change in the parking ordinance.
After some discussion, the committee voted to direct staff to enforce Option 2. Because it requires an ordinance change, the item will be brought to the Sun Prairie City Council for its final decision.
Change order OK’d for Blankenheim-Chase projectActing on a recommendation by city staff, the committee approved a Change Order for the Dewey Street, Chase Boulevard, and Blankenheim Lane Project.
According to a memo from City Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher, repair work is needed at the City Hall Parking lot for some failed concrete, on a failed section of multi-use path along West Main Street and repairs are also needed on Commercial Avenue as a result of water main repair work. Staff reached out to the current street contractors to obtain pricing for this additional work.
City staff received pricing from S&L Underground, the contractor on the Dewey-Chase-Blankenheim Project. The other current contractors were unable to perform this work during the 2022 construction season. The total cost for this change order is $43,730.40.
“This project has had one other change order that resulted in a credit back to the city in the amount of $9,940.72,” Schleicher wrote. “No additional funding or budget amendments would be needed to complete this work.”
The path failure along West Main Street has rendered that portion of path to be unusable, due to the many holes in the path from tree growth. Schleicher said staff has worked with the adjacent property owner to correct it.
The Commercial Avenue repairs are necessary so that the road has a paved surface for vehicle travel and for winter maintenance activities to occur. Repairs will be billed back to Sun Prairie Utilities.
The committee approved the project.
Highway 19-Grand change order to be paid by SPASDCity Engineering Director Tom Veith recommended a change order in the Grand-Highway 19 project because of a change in the amount of work being done by the city’s contractor.
In a memo to the committee, Veith reminded them that the city — on behalf of the Sun Prairie Area School District — the entered into a professional services contract with Kapur Associates for the design, permitting, inspection and project administration of the Highway 19-Grand Avenue Reconstruction and the Blue Heron Traffic Signal project. The original contract amount was $131,580 and a previous amendment added $24,617 for a current contract amount of $156,197.
But because the city requires full-time inspection services for all work within a public right-of-way, the original timeline estimate has been exceeded by both work conditions and contractor scheduling. Because of that, Kapur requested additional money to cover the fulltime inspection and additional project administration required.
Kapur emailed a few items with additional explanation to provide justification for the amendment:
The remaining time for construction management had been estimated at 45 hours per week over the 10 weeks remaining. As noted in the amendment this is closer to what has been required up to this point. Joe has been putting in extra time each week to keep up with the project that he has not been billing to the client. This was in an effort to stay on budget based on the original timeline, but that timeline is no longer attainable.
The city originally assumed 10 weeks of construction management at 40 hours/week for a $40k budget, which is 2.2% of the $1.8M construction cost. There is WisDOT involvement in this project, as noted in the original RFP, so Joe needs to follow many of the WisDOT requirements.
“Typically, on WisDOT projects the contractor will work more than 40 hours per week and construction management costs 5%-7% of the construction costs. This was bid as a $1.8M project, so construction management would typically cost around $90,000-$126,000. This is not a true WisDOT project as we are not fulfilling all testing on the project, but most of the items are the same. We still need to verify how detailed the City would like finals for the project and what is typical,” Veith wrote in his memo.
Committee members learned through discussion that the school district will be responsible for a portion of the costs associated with the additional construction needs, but that Veith has been in communication with the district about the additional cost.
The committee recommended council approval of Amendment No.2 to contract 21-ENG35 to Kaput in the amount of $72,860 to account for additional construction inspection needs based on contractor’s project schedule.
Committee, council accept Vision Zero dollarsThe Public Works Committee, and the Sun Prairie City Council, voted to accept a $90,000 matching grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation from the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) for completion of a Vision Zero Action Plan. The city will be responsible for $18,000, with the remainder coming from the state and federal governments to complete the project in 2023.
The council approved a state-municipal agreement for the funding.