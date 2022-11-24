Sun Prairie police issued a nixle alert Nov. 17 in connection with a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ironwood Drive and North Grand Avenue.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to the intersection at 5:14 p.m.
Officers said one driver was stopped heading southbound on Grand Avenue, when the driver experienced a medical issue, causing the person to strike a traffic cone and the rear bumper of the vehicle in front of the stopped vehicle.
As police responded, they had to force entry into the vehicle because the driver in the first vehicle continued to experience the medical issue, Cox said. The driver of the second vehicle reported no injuries as a result of the crash.
Police issued a nixle alert because traffic was congested for a lengthy period of time as police investigated the incident.
Cox said no enforcement action will be taken against the driver of the first vehicle because of the medical incident.
Deputies teaming with Safe Kids and UW Health to check car seats
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office/Windsor Police Department is partnering with Safe Kids Wisconsin and UW Health to provide free car seat checks on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said four out of 5 car seats are not installed or used correctly, and car crashes are the primary cause of injury and death of children ages 0-14. To ensure that your child is traveling safely, it’s important to have your car seat checked by a certified child passenger safety technician.
Checks will be performed on Dec 8 by appointment only, between the hours of 3:40-6 p.m. at the Windsor Police Department, located at 6770 Depot St. in Windsor. To schedule an appointment, send an email to safekids@uwhealth.org or call/text 608-333-6087.
For additional dates and locations of car seat checks, contact Safe Kids Wisconsin at www.safekidswi.org, or for a list of car seat technicians in your area, visit www.cert.safekids.org .
Quaglieri released
A suspended Prairie View Middle School teacher charged with recording students in a school bathroom was released from custody Nov. 17 with bail restrictions, according to several printed accounts.
Matthew Quaglieri has entered not guilty pleas to three federal child pornography cases after he allegedly used an iPad to record students in a bathroom at the middle school. The Sun Prairie Area School District has already announced Quaglieri is suspended from his teaching position pending completion of the investigation and court case. A federal court record shows Quaglieri was released following a hearing on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Quaglieri will be required to remain at a home in southeastern Wisconsin at all times, submit to GPS monitoring and take part in mental health and/or sex offender assessment, treatment and counseling, among other conditions.
The suspended PVMS teacher will also not be allowed to own, possess or operate any internet-connected devices without the court’s approval.
No problems at Isthmus Bowl
No parking, traffic or other problems associated with crowds occurred as a result of the recent Culver’s Isthmus Bowl held on Saturday, Nov. 19 inside Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
Wanted Madison male arrested
SPPD officers arrested a 36-year-old Madison man in connection with a male-female domestic dispute on Nov. 19.
Cox said officers responded to 1141 W. Main St. at 7:32 p.m. to investigate the domestic, but were unable to locate the male suspect because he left the incident scene before officers arrived. Cox said police were able to locate him, then placed him under arrest and transported him for medical treatment before turning him over to Dane County deputies at the Dane County Public Safety Building.
Cox said upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Clayton Causey, 36, of Madison for domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct, domestic intimidation of a victim, theft, seven counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and several warrants, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
SPPD issues winter awareness tips
The Sun Prairie Police Department is reminding motorists to be prepared for winter conditions which could threaten their safety.
“Traffic crashes are right at the top of that list. During the winter months of November 2021—March 2022 the Sun Prairie Police Department responded to 162 reportable traffic crashes,” said Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Jason Lefeber. “We urge everyone to plan your travels, prepare your vehicle, and be aware of conditions.”
To find a wealth of winter weather related information, look no further than the National Weather Service website out of Milwaukee: https://www.weather.gov/mkx/winter-wx-awareness
Additionally, Ready Wisconsin, part of the Wisconsin Emergency Management Team, provides a great deal of information on winter weather safety. A list of items for an emergency winter kit is available on the ReadyWisconsin website at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/make-a-kit/.
Remember to check for road closings prior to traveling. Lefeber said motorists can also sign up for our Nixel alerts to stay up to date on emergencies in the area by going to our department website at www.cityofsunprairie.com/204/Police-Department, as well as follow us on Twitter @sunprairiepd and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sunprairiepd/.
Also remember these winter preparedness tips:
• Plan your travels and check weather reports. Tell people where you are traveling.
• Be gentle with both the accelerator and brake. Do not use cruise control. Do not be overconfident in four-wheel drive vehicles.
• Carry your emergency kit in the back seat of the vehicle (in case the trunk freezes);
• Keep your gas tank at least half-full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines;
• Put together a home winter emergency kit including first-aid supplies, water, etc.
• Check your carbon monoxide detector.
• Make sure your pets have shelter and plenty of food and water. They should be brought inside when the temperatures reach 30°F with wind chill.
Now is the time to winterize your car and home, gather items for an emergency kit in your car, and make sure you have a weather radio with fresh batteries.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes