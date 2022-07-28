Sun Prairie police plan no charges against a distressed male who led to a the deployment of the Dane County Tactical Response Team on Wednesday, July 27 on Chalfont Drive.
According to two police sources, a 19-year-old man inside a home near Chalfont and St. Albert the Great Drive called Dane County’s 911 Center just after 1:15 p.m. to report a 43-year-old man in the home was suicidal and had access to firearms.
“While the caller was on the phone with the 911 center, we received information that a loud bang was heard, and then no further communication was made with that original caller,” Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox was quoted as telling multiple media outlets during the evening of July 27. “A second loud bang was then heard, and shuffling noises were heard in between there.”
Police established a perimeter until the Tactical Response Team arrived from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. Jason Lefeber said when negotiations began with the 43-year-old man, he told police he said he was not suicidal and needed no help from officers.
“So the decision was to back off and try to continue engaging with him and ultimately he remained at his residence,” Lefeber said.
Incident reports remain to be completed, Lefeber said.
“As of this time there’s no charges pending for anybody involved,” Lefeber said, adding that there will likely be some referral to mental health resources.”
Sheriff’s Office offers Gift Cards for Guns on Aug. 13The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the City of Madison Police Department, will hold a Gift Cards for Guns event on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
If funds are expended prior to 2 p.m., the event may close before 2 p.m.
“Too often, firearms can get into the wrong hands. The Sheriff’s Office is providing this opportunity for citizens to safely turn in unwanted firearms and possibly prevent a tragedy,” said Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. “I would like to thank County Executive Joe Parisi and County Board Supervisors April Kigeya and Alex Joers for their support on this initiative.”
Guns can be turned over anonymously — no questions asked. Firearms must be transported unloaded and inside a trunk or cargo area of your vehicle — no walk-ups will be allowed.
Firearms should be either wrapped, cased or boxed. Magazines and ammunition must be in a separate area of the vehicle (such as the backseat). Firearms must be in working condition.
Gift cards for basic necessities, such as groceries and gas, will be offered for the following:
• Assault Rifles — $250
• Ghost Guns — $200
• Handguns/Rifles/Shotguns — $100
• Revolvers — $50
• BB Guns, Pellet Guns or facsimile firearms — $10-$25
According to Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer, firearms are the most common method used in suicides. The Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence reports that suicides comprised the majority of gun deaths in 2019 at a rate of 71%, citing a total of 604 gun deaths in Wisconsin in 2019, with 49 of those being children and teens.
Details regarding the event can be found at https://danesheriff.com/Services/Gift-Cards-for-Guns.
Individuals interested in donating to the program may send an email to giftcardsforguns@danesheriff.com.
Chief: 32 vehicle theft reports so far in 2022Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes told members of the Sun Prairie Public Safety Committee on July 26 that Sun Prairie has logged 32 vehicle thefts so far this year. While he said it was not an unusually high number, he said many of them could be prevented.
Some of the cases have involved open garage doors and unlocked vehicles with keys or garage door openers inside, while others have been Hyundai and Kia vehicles whose steering columns do not lock.
The chief discussed the vehicle thefts during a community forum.
The SPPD has recovered 26 of the 32 vehicles reported stolen, and that 11 were stolen Kias or Hyundais. To prevent the theft of the latter two vehicle types, Steffes recommended purchasing The Club, a telescoping locking rod that locks the steering column in vehicles not designed to do so.
Steffes: New K-9 officer announcedAlso during the Public Safety Committee meeting, Officer Michelle Schultz was announced as the SPPD’s new K-9 Officer. She is the first female K-9 officer in the history of the Sun Prairie Police Department.
Officers who work with dogs as part of a K-9 unit train extensively with the dog before being placed in a vehicle for patrol. More information about the K-9 unit will be announced at a later date.
Committee backs renewal of crossing guard contractActing on a recommendation from Assistant Chief Shunta Boston, the Public Safety Committee recommended a renewal of a contract with All City Management Services, the city’s existing crossing guard contractor. Boston said All City has provided crossing guard services in the city for the past six years.
A total of 16 guards have been requested, but the final amount could be more because the final request letter was due July 29.
The addition of a third middle school and a second high school prompted the request to add more crossing guards.
The final contact is expected to be reviewed by the Sun Prairie City Council in August. School is scheduled to open on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes