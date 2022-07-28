SPPD logo
Sun Prairie Police

Sun Prairie police plan no charges against a distressed male who led to a the deployment of the Dane County Tactical Response Team on Wednesday, July 27 on Chalfont Drive.

According to two police sources, a 19-year-old man inside a home near Chalfont and St. Albert the Great Drive called Dane County’s 911 Center just after 1:15 p.m. to report a 43-year-old man in the home was suicidal and had access to firearms.

