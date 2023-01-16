No further information was available on Monday, Jan. 16 regarding the Jan. 14 three-vehicle crash in which one person died and others were injured on Highway 151 near Reiner Road.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said at approximately 8:43 p.m. on Jan. 14, the SPPD, along with Sun Prairie EMS and Sun Prairie Fire Department, responded to a report of a multiple vehicle crash on 151 northbound just north of the Reiner Road bridge.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash, Cox said, and occupants from each vehicle were transported to area hospitals for treatment, with one person later dying at the hospital.
Cox said the name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of the family.
Sgt. Jason Lefeber from the SPPD said on Jan. 16 that the northbound lanes were shut down for three hours Jan. 14 at the Reiner Road bridge while the scene was processed.
Because the case is still under investigation and no arrests have been made, individuals who may have witnessed the crash are asked to contact the SPPD’s Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
In addition to Sun Prairie emergency service agencies, the SPPD has received assistance from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, according to Cox.
Lefeber said Monday that the detective investigating the crash will be back later this week to resume the investigation.
Two males arrested after attempted armed robbery at Park Circle
Lefeber said a Sun Prairie man and a St. Joseph, Mo., man were arrested Jan. 13 after an attempted armed robbery of an apartment in the 300 building at Park Circle.
Police arrived just after 11:18 a.m., attempted contact with one of the suspects and he fled on foot.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Johntavian Smith, 37, of St. Joseph, Missouri, for resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and armed robbery. Lefeber said because of medical issues, Smith will be released and transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Santana Jackson, 20, from Sun Prairie, was also arrested for armed robbery, battery and disorderly conduct in connection with the alleged robbery. Lefeber said when Jackson attempted to sneak into his mother’s home on South Bird Street to evade police efforts to locate him, she called police.
Sun Prairie man arrested for changing price tags at Target
Madison police arrested a 43-year-old Sun Prairie man for replacing price tags on items and purchasing more valuable items using the less valuable prices at a self-checkout on Jan. 15.
Lefeber said Madison Police Department officers placed Robert Kubly, age 43, under arrest for retail theft after police verified the difference in price for the items was $508.97, according to Lefeber. Sun Prairie police made contact with Madison police at the Dane County Jail, where Kubly was turned over to jail staff.
Intoxicated driver lands in jail
Sun Prairie police investigating a 41-year-old DeForest male at Kwik Trip, 2599 Ironwood Drive, on Jan. 15 at 1:11 p.m. In addition to the caller who witnessed the intoxicated patron, staffers at the store told police they were also concerned for his well-being.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Ty Sutfin, 41, of DeForest for first offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed on a 12-hour hold.