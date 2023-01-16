No further information was available on Monday, Jan. 16 regarding the Jan. 14 three-vehicle crash in which one person died and others were injured on Highway 151 near Reiner Road.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said at approximately 8:43 p.m. on Jan. 14, the SPPD, along with Sun Prairie EMS and Sun Prairie Fire Department, responded to a report of a multiple vehicle crash on 151 northbound just north of the Reiner Road bridge.

