No injuries were reported as a result of a gas leak reported Oct. 16 at a West Main Street apartment.
Assistant Fire Chief Thane Westermeyer said in a press release that at 11:21 p.m., Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a gas leak in a four-story residential structure in the 600 block of West Main Street.
Based on the initial call description, initial units assigned were an engine company and a command car. Upon arrival to a large, four-story residential structure, crews found gas readings on the fourth floor in excess of 1% Lower Explosive Limit.
Westermeyer said additional searching of the building found similar readings at or higher on other floors.
As a result, SPFR initiated an evacuation of the building per departmental protocol and requested additional resources for assistance in evacuating the structure from Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) and SPFR.
We Energies along with building maintenance arrived, located the suspected leak and contained it.
After an all clear of building occupants was confirmed, successive ventilation of each floor cleared the entire affected building of gas.
Westermeyer said residents were displaced from their apartments for approximately two hours until the building was determined safe.
SPFR issued an all clear of the building, which allowed an estimated 100 residents and pets affected by the gas leak to return to their residences.
SPPD provided assistance and evacuation support along with Dane County Communications Center.
Westermeyer said no civilians or public safety personnel reported injuries as a result of the gas leak response.