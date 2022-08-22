Sun Prairie emergency services personnel joined deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office to help raise $2,979 during the annual Cop on a Rooftop event last Friday, Aug. 19 at Dunkin, 950 Windsor St.
Officers solicited donations both near the main entrance and at the drive-through for the event, which usually includes officers on the roof of the business. However, because of a light drizzle and rain in the forecast, no officers appeared on the roof during most of the morning hours.
Each Dunkin (formerly Dunkin Donuts) customer who made a donation to support Special Olympics Wisconsin between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, received a coupon for a free donut. Guests who donated $10 or more received a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.
Funds raised go directly back to the athletes, providing opportunities to participate in a variety of sports programming, to foster a healthy lifestyle, to develop social and leadership skills, and to create a sense of belonging and inclusion for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
During the past nine years of the event, Cop on a Rooftop has raised more than $430,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Madison man charged with June forgeriesA 34-year-old Madison man made his initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court last week for three counts of forgery in connection with June 28 incidents in which he allegedly forged three checks from a Madison business. The forged checks for $13,425.75 were drawn from the Bank of Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie police worked with Bank of Sun Prairie employees to track down the identity of the person forging the checks from the business. Police also learned the male suspect — Michael T. Meseberg — never worked for the business whose checks he allegedly forged at three different Bank of Sun Prairie branches.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Meseberg will receive 18 years imprisonment and be fined $30,000.
Traffic congestion hits Corn Fest on SundaySun Prairie police experienced few incidents at the annual Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival, but among them was traffic congestion during the festival’s final day on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Cox said most of the congestion stemmed from construction on Grove Street near East Main that blocked one lane of traffic.
Officers reported that the volume of traffic ended up clogging Main Street traffic west to McCoy Road.
Police even closed Market Street at Main Street south to Linnerud Drive to prohibit excess traffic to Angell Park’s Park Street entry gate.
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures on Sunday combined to drive the crowd to the festival grounds at Angell Park.
A confrontational patron argued with a Corn Fest employee on Sunday, Cox said, but that patron was asked to leave the grounds without charges after Sun Prairie EMS paramedics examined the patron.
Dane County deputies, SPPD participating
in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
The Sun Prairie Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are among the law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign through Labor Day.
Officers will work together during this time to take impaired drivers off the roads and keep everyone safe as the summer travel season wraps up.
“Our goal is to keep our roads safe from the dangers of impaired driving. Deaths and injuries due to impaired driving are preventable. We want to make sure all travelers reach their destinations safely,” Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Jason Lefeber said.
Someone is killed in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin. Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,368 alcohol-related crashes, including 166 deaths. Alcohol contributed to more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities.
Drug-impaired drivers are also putting people in danger on the roads. A driver’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by drugs, including prescription and over-the-counter medications. Last year, there were 2,094 drug-related crashes that caused 74 deaths.
Wisconsin law enforcement officers have special training to combat impaired driving:
• 6,382 police officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement to help detect and remove impaired drivers from the roads
• 365 highly trained Drug Recognition Experts — among the most in the nation
• 25 multi-jurisdictional high-visibility enforcement task forces operating throughout the year, across the state
“Drunk driving is never acceptable, especially when there are so many safe alternatives to get home,” Lefeber added. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of impaired drivers so that everyone can have a safe summer and Labor Day holiday.”
Everyone should plan ahead for safe travel. Here are a few tips:
• If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver, or find a safe alternative way home. Never allow someone who is impaired to get behind the wheel.
• Protect yourself and your passengers every time you travel. Buckle up, phone down. Watch your speed and eliminate distractions.
• If you suspect a driver is impaired, call 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location.
• Download the free Drive Sober mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services. Some bars and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home.
“We want to make sure all travelers reach their destinations safely,” Lefeber added. “Our goal is not simply to make arrests, but to keep our roads as safe as possible.”
--Compiled by Chris Mertes