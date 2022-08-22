Cop on a Rooftop event raises $2,979
Sun Prairie Police, EMS and Fire personnel teamed with Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Sun Prairie Dunkin employees to raise $2,979 fo Special Olympics during the Aug. 19 Cop on a Rooftop event at the Sun Prairie Dunkin, 950 Windsor St.

 Chris Mertes

Sun Prairie emergency services personnel joined deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office to help raise $2,979 during the annual Cop on a Rooftop event last Friday, Aug. 19 at Dunkin, 950 Windsor St.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue personnel solicit donations for Cop on a Rooftop
Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue personnel (above) held up signs to draw visitors to the Sun Prairie Dunkin, 950 Windsor St., on Friday, Aug. 19, when they teamed with other local law enforcement personnel to raise $2,979 for Special Olympics during a Cop on a Rooftop event.

Officers solicited donations both near the main entrance and at the drive-through for the event, which usually includes officers on the roof of the business. However, because of a light drizzle and rain in the forecast, no officers appeared on the roof during most of the morning hours.

