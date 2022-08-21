Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Logo (2022)

One died while another suffered minor injuries as a result of a Sunday, Aug. 21 car vs. semi-trailer crash that took place on Interstate 90.

Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison said at 9:54 a.m. Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue and Madison Medic 8 responded to a report of a car-commercial semi Truck on Interstate 90 westbound at mile marker 132 near Windsor.