Sun Prairie Police arrested one individual and Sun Prairie EMS hospitalized one person after two vehicles collided on Highway 151, left the highway and struck an apartment building on Broadway Drive on Thursday night, Aug. 18.
Lt. Ray Thomson from the Sun Prairie Police Department said at around 10:10 p.m., the SPPD responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a building in the 200 Block of Broadway Drive.
Thomson said the investigation currently shows two vehicles were traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 151 south of Windsor Street when one of the two vehicles struck the other vehicle, causing both of the vehicles to leave the highway and subsequently strike a multi-unit apartment building adjacent to the highway.
Both vehicles were occupied by two occupants.
Thomson said one vehicle occupant was transported by Sun Prairie EMS to a Madison area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The apartment building was occupied at the time of the accident, Thomson said, but none of the other vehicle occupants or building occupants were reported to be injured.
Three families were displaced as a result of the crash, but all of the families have found housing for the evening.
Thomson said police arrested the driver of one of the vehicles for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Police are actively investigating the crash, and additional charges could be issued, according to Thomson.
The SPPD received assistance from the Sun Prairie Fire Department, Sun Prairie EMS, and the Madison Fire Department Heavy Urban Rescue Team.