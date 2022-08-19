SPPD logo
Sun Prairie Police

Sun Prairie Police arrested one individual and Sun Prairie EMS hospitalized one person after two vehicles collided on Highway 151, left the highway and struck an apartment building on Broadway Drive on Thursday night, Aug. 18.

Lt. Ray Thomson from the Sun Prairie Police Department said at around 10:10 p.m., the SPPD responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a building in the 200 Block of Broadway Drive.

Tags