Residents outside of the City of Sun Prairie may have the opportunity to use the City of Sun Prairie Recycle Center for a fee of $100 if the Sun Prairie City Council gives final city approval to a plan backed by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee on Dec. 13.
The plan, which includes a change in language in city ordinances, would also allow residents in apartments of more than five units to access the center, which is located at the southern end of Bird Street near Bailey Road, for an annual fee of $30.
City Performance Management Coordinator Lauren Freeman explained in a memo outlining the proposed changes that currently, residents who receive curbside refuse and recycling pickup (single to four-unit residences) can use the center to drop off mixed recycling, brush and yard waste, and other accepted materials.
As part of the 2023 budget process, city staff submitted a revenue initiative to allow multi-family residents (five or more units) and non-residents to use the center for a fee.
In order to establish a fee, the city needs to adopt an ordinance amending the solid waste management municipal code. Staff drafted an amendment to the waste management ordinance that adds a section regarding fees charged to acquire a Recycle Center permit.
During discussion, city public works staff said there is plenty of capacity at the center to handle additional brush and yard waste from area town residents who may want to use the center if their municipality’s center is not open.
Ben John, Public Works Operations Manager, said the city is working with the Wastewater Treatment Plant to compost materials collected at the center and spread them on lands at the WWTP.
John also said city attendants at the center have turned away town residents at the city recycle center, so the revenue potential exists because of the demand to use the city center.
Public Works Committee members unanimously recommended approval to the Sun Prairie City Council.
WWTP fire alarm request for bids backedAt the request of City WWTP Conveyance and Treatment Director Jeremy Cramer, the committee on Dec. 13 also authorized a request for bids to upgrade the WWTP’s fire alarm system.
“The Wastewater facility has a fire alarm system that has failed. The system monitors the blower building, the digester complex, the administration building, and the garage/shop,” Cramer wrote in a report to the committee.
“This system was installed in 2006 and has had many problems and repairs over the past 16 years and has reached the end of its useful life,” Cramer added.
The system is currently not functioning, Cramer added, and due to the age of the system components and the inability to find replacement parts, it has been recommended by WWTP’s consulting engineer to completely replace it.
“This system is required to be functional by law,” Cramer added, “and thus staff recommends replacement.”
The anticipated cost to replace the system is $137,000 to $151,000. Cramer said he doesn’t know how long it will take to replace the system.
Although she said she was concerned about the WWTP not being in compliance with state code, District 1 Alder and Public Works Committee member Terry McIlroy motioned to seek bids for a replacement system.