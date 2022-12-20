Sun Prairie Recycle Center

The Sun Prairie Recycle Center is located at 1798 S. Bird St., at the intersection of South Bird Street and Bailey Road.

Residents outside of the City of Sun Prairie may have the opportunity to use the City of Sun Prairie Recycle Center for a fee of $100 if the Sun Prairie City Council gives final city approval to a plan backed by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee on Dec. 13.

The plan, which includes a change in language in city ordinances, would also allow residents in apartments of more than five units to access the center, which is located at the southern end of Bird Street near Bailey Road, for an annual fee of $30.

