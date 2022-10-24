Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers today invited Wisconsinites to contribute ornaments for this year’s “Tribute to our Troops” holiday tree at the Executive Residence in the Village of Maple Bluff.

“Every year, Kathy and I are honored to continue the tradition of the Tribute to our Troops Tree at the Executive Residence, and we ask Wisconsinites to join us by contributing an ornament to the Tribute to our Troops Tree,” said Evers. “The holidays provide an opportunity for all of us to reflect on all the things we are grateful for, including our veterans and all those who’ve sacrificed so mightily in service to our state and our country.

Tribute to Our Troops Tree (2022)

Wisconsin National Guard members, as well as members of the Wisconsin National Guard Service Members Support Division, and others helped decorate the Tribute to Our Troops Tree at the Executive Residence in Maple Bluff, Wis., Nov. 21. The tree, which honors deployed and fallen Wisconsin members of the armed forces, has been an Executive Residence tradition for 15 years. 
Wisconsin Executive Residence

The Wisconsin Executive Residence is located at 99 Cambridge Road in the Village of Maple Bluff. 

