Wisconsin National Guard members, as well as members of the Wisconsin National Guard Service Members Support Division, and others helped decorate the Tribute to Our Troops Tree at the Executive Residence in Maple Bluff, Wis., Nov. 21. The tree, which honors deployed and fallen Wisconsin members of the armed forces, has been an Executive Residence tradition for 15 years.
Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson
Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers today invited Wisconsinites to contribute ornaments for this year’s “Tribute to our Troops” holiday tree at the Executive Residence in the Village of Maple Bluff.
“Every year, Kathy and I are honored to continue the tradition of the Tribute to our Troops Tree at the Executive Residence, and we ask Wisconsinites to join us by contributing an ornament to the Tribute to our Troops Tree,” said Evers. “The holidays provide an opportunity for all of us to reflect on all the things we are grateful for, including our veterans and all those who’ve sacrificed so mightily in service to our state and our country.
“The Tribute to our Troops Tree provides an important opportunity for us to recognize our many service members and their families for whom holidays can be a really challenging time — this is a critical way for us to pay tribute to them and their sacrifices and we hope Wisconsinites join us in recognizing our troops and their families,” the governor concluded.
Now an annual tradition at the Executive Residence, the Tribute to our Troops Tree began in 2005 with Gov. Jim Doyle and honors Wisconsin service members who have served or are currently serving.
Ornaments can be sent in honor of Wisconsin service members past and present, in Wisconsin and abroad. The ornaments will be displayed at the Executive Residence in Maple Bluff, Wisconsin, and can be seen as part of the residence’s holiday tours.
Dates and time are as follows:
• Tuesday, Dec. 6, noon-2 p.m.;
• Thursday, Dec. 8, noon-2 p.m.;
• Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-noon;
• Thursday, Dec. 15, noon-2 p.m.;
• Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m.-noon; and
• Tuesday, Dec. 20, noon-2 p.m.
The invitation is open to families of soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and coast guard members.
Ornaments can be plain, fancy, or personalized to honor our fallen service members, those who are deployed overseas this holiday season, and all who wear the uniforms of our nation’s armed forces.
To be included as part of this year’s “Tribute to our Troops” tree, ornaments must be received no later than Nov. 22 at: