Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333 Past Commander and City Government Day Coordinator Don Hooser (right) shook hands with Owen Butcher, the 2022 Outstanding Male Participant from the Sun Prairie City Government Day, during the Sun Prairie City Council's July 19 meeting. Members of the Butcher Family as well as Mayor Paul Esser are also in the photo.
Aikam Aulakh 's dad, Japtej Aulakh (left), accepted the Outstanding Female Student Award from James J. Reininger City Government Day 2022 from Don Hooser (center), while Mayor Paul Esser (back) and Amy Reininger McCutcheon stood by during the July 19, 2022 Sun Prairie City Council meeting. Names of the outstanding students are placed on a plaque located in the council chambers at the Sun Prairie Municial Buikding, 300 E. Main St.
Two students — one attending virtually — received recognition Tuesday night, July 19, as Outstanding Student Participants in American Legion Post 333’s annual James J. Reininger Student Government Day during a Sun Prairie City Council meeting that featured a real parallel to Government Day.
Past Post 333 Commander, former Sun Prairie District 3 alder and current “Talk of the Town” co-host Don Hooser presented the awards to Aikam Aulakh, Outstanding Female Participant, virtually as well as Owen Butcher, Outstanding Male Participant, in person.
Hooser and Amy Reininger McCutcheon thanked the City of Sun Prairie and its city staff — including City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer, Mayor Paul Esser, Fire Chief and Acting EMS Chief Chris Garrison and Sandy Xiong, the City Strategic Planning & Engagement Manager, for coordinating and presenting the program for students from Prairie View, Patrick Marsh, and Sacred Hearts schools.
Hooser explained the history of the program (watch the accompanying videos online at sunprairiestar.com) which began when the City-County Building in Madison was not available for County Government Day, which was also an American Legion Post 333 program under former District 1 Alder James J. Reininger’s guidance. Reininger asked Hooser if the city could host the program one year, and the rest was history.
The program consisted of tours of city departments, followed by lunch provided by a trust from the Reininger family, and concluding with a Mock City Council meeting.
The agenda items for discussion during the mock council meeting are chosen prior to Government Day to prepare students for the meeting.
In a memo to the council, Xiong said this year, students discussed banning the use of single-use plastic straws at restaurants and bars and allowing dogs in city parks.
At the end of the mock council meeting, one male student and one female student are each selected to receive an award for Outstanding Male Participant and Outstanding Female Participant. Their names hang on a plaque in the council chambers.
Aikam Aulakh’s father accepted the award on her behalf, and she spoke to alders from Australia.
Butcher and his family accepted the award. Butcher thanked the city for the program and the opportunity to participate in a mock city council meeting.
Both families and Butcher were invited to shake hands with Esser and the city council.
But in a surprise referral, District 1 Alder Steve Stocker asked for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission to consider — just like the Mock City Council meeting — the possibility of allowing dogs into city parks.
According to Stocker, 68% of households are dog owners. “We have many dogs — in some cases, two per household,” Stocker told the council.
As part of his referral, Stocker asked the commission to consider implementing a pilot project to allow dogs in city parks through 2022 on two conditions: Dogs must be on a leash, and owners must pick up after their dogs. The intent of the puppy pilot project would be to evaluate the pilot at the end of 2022 for a possible continuation.
Alas, Stocker confessed, he has not quite gone to the dogs himself.
“And dog gone it, for full transparency,” Stocker added, “although I would like to, I do not own a dog. Thus, this is not a self-serving request, but rather looking for more happy barks in our parks.”
In a related item, Stocker also referred an ordinance banning the sale of puppy mill puppies through pet stores in Sun Prairie to city staff. But City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said he thought an existing ordinance already dealt with that subject.
Stocker wanted to allow the adoption of puppy mill puppies by animal rescue organizations, which would make Sun Prairie the seventh Wisconsin community to outlaw the practice. Oppenheimer said staff would research the topic of puppy mill ordinance and report back to alders at a future meeting.