Two students — one attending virtually — received recognition Tuesday night, July 19, as Outstanding Student Participants in American Legion Post 333’s annual James J. Reininger Student Government Day during a Sun Prairie City Council meeting that featured a real parallel to Government Day.

Past Post 333 Commander, former Sun Prairie District 3 alder and current “Talk of the Town” co-host Don Hooser presented the awards to Aikam Aulakh, Outstanding Female Participant, virtually as well as Owen Butcher, Outstanding Male Participant, in person.

Outstanding Male City Government Day student (2022)
Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333 Past Commander and City Government Day Coordinator Don Hooser (right) shook hands with Owen Butcher, the 2022 Outstanding Male Participant from the Sun Prairie City Government Day, during the Sun Prairie City Council's July 19 meeting. Members of the Butcher Family as well as Mayor Paul Esser are also in the photo.
Dad accepts Outstanding Female Student Award (2022)
Aikam Aulakh 's dad, Japtej Aulakh (left), accepted the Outstanding Female Student Award from James J. Reininger City Government Day 2022 from Don Hooser (center), while Mayor Paul Esser (back) and Amy Reininger McCutcheon stood by during the July 19, 2022 Sun Prairie City Council meeting. Names of the outstanding students are placed on a plaque located in the council chambers at the Sun Prairie Municial Buikding, 300 E. Main St.
Steve Stocker

