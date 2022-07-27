Margaret Benton has held many roles since she moved to Wisconsin nearly 20 years ago.

With eight children — two living at home and others who live close to her house in Sun Prairie — Benton, 48, juggles motherhood with three jobs. She works as a cashier at T.J. Maxx, a bistro hostess at the East Madison Marriott Hotel and a social services specialist at Tellurian Behavioral Health.

Margaret Benton unpacks groceries

Margaret Benton, 48, unloads groceries obtained from the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, at her home in Sun Prairie, on April 9, 2022. The mother of eight children, Benton has relied both on FoodShare, Wisconsin’s government food assistance program, and on charitable organizations such as food pantries for many years. While she understands some people feel stigma for using food assistance, Benton has never been ashamed. “This is why our community has stuff like this,” she said, “to help us in times of need.”
Food security
School lunch

Second and third graders at Janet Berry Elementary School in Appleton, Wis., eat lunch in their classroom on June 2, 2022. Madelyn Oulton eats mini corn dogs, carrots, ice cream and milk as part of the school’s universal free school meals program, implemented during the pandemic under a federal waiver. Free meals, like many other pandemic-related support programs, have ended or will soon expire.
Margaret Benton

Margaret Benton, 48, is seen at her home in Sun Prairie, Wis., on April 9, 2022. Benton raised eight children and sometimes worried about where she would get enough food to feed her family. But the state’s FoodShare program and local food pantries helped sustain her family. “If I need some food, still today, I’m going to the food pantry.”

