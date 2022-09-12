Sun Prairie Police K-9 donation
Sun Prairie Police K-9 Officer Ben Pluim and Lasko received a $1,000 donation for the Sun Prairie Police Department’s K-9 program. The department is in the process of training a second K-9 and pairing the dog with a new K-9 officer.

 Chris Mertes

Two Sun Prairie men were charged by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office in connection with a shots fired incident at Park Circle on Sept. 7.

Tavion Davis was charged with attempting to flee an officer and obstructing an officer, while Christopher Webster was charged with obstructing an officer in connection with the incident which was followed by both men fleeing to the Village of Windsor.

