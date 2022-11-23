Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC)—the combined state chamber of commerce and manufacturers’ association—on Nov. 10 presented 37th Assembly Rep. Will Penterman (right) with a Working for Wisconsin Award. Penterman was honored for his work during the most recent legislative session. The award recognizes legislators who supported specific pro-growth policies and earned a high rating on WMC’s biennial legislative scorecard.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC)—the combined state chamber of commerce and manufacturers’ association—presented Rep. Will Penterman with a Working for Wisconsin Award.
Penterman received the award for his work during the most recent legislative session.
The Working for Wisconsin Award recognizes legislators who supported specific pro-growth policies and earned a high rating on WMC’s biennial legislative scorecard.
“Wisconsin is fortunate to have so many legislative leaders who consistently vote to improve our state’s business climate,” said WMC President & CEO Kurt R. Bauer. “When legislators actively work to improve our state’s tax, regulatory and legal climate, it fosters an environment where Wisconsin’s economy can flourish.”
The Working for Wisconsin Award is based on individual voting records, regardless of a legislator’s partisan affiliation. Legislators who earn the award each session supported pro-growth policies and reforms aimed at improving the state’s business climate.
All Wisconsin legislators are considered for the award, but it is only earned by those who consistently vote to make Wisconsin a better place to do business.
“Rep. Penterman has shown a continuous commitment to growing our economy, and attracting and retaining a talented workforce,” added WMC Executive Vice President of Government Relations Scott Manley. “We look forward to our continued work with Rep. Penterman to make Wisconsin the best state to live, work and play.”
Working for Wisconsin Award winners must receive at least a 70 percent rating on the WMC Legislative Scorecard.
Penterman received the Working for Wisconsin Award on Nov. 10, 2022, at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison.