Penterman gets Working for Wisconsin award

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC)—the combined state chamber of commerce and manufacturers’ association—on Nov. 10 presented 37th Assembly Rep. Will Penterman (right) with a Working for Wisconsin Award. Penterman was honored for his work during the most recent legislative session. The award recognizes legislators who supported specific pro-growth policies and earned a high rating on WMC’s biennial legislative scorecard.

