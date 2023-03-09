Sun Prairie police on March 8 arrested a 29-year-old Sun Prairie man that the Wisconsin Department of Corrections requested to be apprehended in connection with a warrant.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to the 1700 block of Linnerud Drive at 11:01 p.m. at the request of the DOC. Cox said the wanted subject pulled away from officers while they were in contact with him, and officers deployed a Taser.
Police found him trying to ingest .8 grams of cocaine, but officers only found it after they attempted to arrest him and he resisted arrest.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Tyrice Longino, 29, of Sun Prairie for the warrant, resisting/obstructing an officer and cocaine possession, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Drug Take Back Day set for April 15
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) recently announced that on Saturday April 15 it will coordinate a Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative throughout Wisconsin.
The Prescription Drug Take Back Day goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of these medications. Unused prescription medications in homes create a public health and safety concern, because they can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused, and abused.
Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Removing potentially dangerous pharmaceutical substances from the state’s medicine cabinets helps to prevent them from going into our water supply.
Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes around the world.
The Sun Prairie Police Department has a 24-hour Med Drop Box located in the Main Street foyer between City Hall and the Sun Prairie Police Department’s East Precinct at 300 E. Main St. The Med Drop box is available for the safe disposal of all types of drugs.
Reach for The Star for more details about Drug Take Back Day as April 15 approaches.
Police arrest man after breaking into apartment
Sun Prairie police arrested and jailed a 30-year-old Madison man March 8 after he allegedly broke into a Sun Prairie apartment and slept the tenant’s bed.
Cox said police responded to the 600 block of Spring Street at 2:04 p.m. to investigate a report of someone in the apartment. The female tenant told police she heard someone in the apartment, but waited outside for police to clear the residence.
Police found the male sleeping in the bed. The female said she did not know him. Cox said police located a vehicle in the parking lot associated with the male suspect.
Cox said police found no signs of damage in the apartment and no signs of anything being stolen or disturbed. Police believe he entered through an unlocked door from the garage area.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Dariell McCullum, 30, of Madison, arrested and jailed for criminal trespass.