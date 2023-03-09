Sun Prairie police on March 8 arrested a 29-year-old Sun Prairie man that the Wisconsin Department of Corrections requested to be apprehended in connection with a warrant.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to the 1700 block of Linnerud Drive at 11:01 p.m. at the request of the DOC. Cox said the wanted subject pulled away from officers while they were in contact with him, and officers deployed a Taser.

SPPD logo

