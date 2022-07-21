Police cited a Sun Prairie man in connection with a two-vehicle, head-on collision on South Grand Avenue near Highway 151 on July 18.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to South Grand near the southbound 151 on-ramp at 4:36 p.m. after multiple callers notified police they had seen the crash.
Cox said one vehicle was traveling north on South Grand and then conducted a left hand turn to go southbound on 151. The other unit was traveling southbound on Grand approaching the intersection of the highway on ramp when the two units struck on the front end on the passenger side. One person was transported to a hospital and the other driver sustained a minor injury. Police cited Nicolas Padilla, 25, of Sun Prairie for failure to yield right-of-way while making left turn, because he was driver who was making the left turn.
Fair traffic, deputy presence reminders issued
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is reminding Beltline highway travelers about increased traffic volume due to the Dane County Fair July 21-24 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
In addition, The Sheriff’s Office will have a large, visible presence at the fair each day. While the outdoor areas of the fair are open until 11 p.m., the carnival and fair entry gates will close each night at 8 p.m. Ride ticket sales will end at 7 p.m.. and after 4 p.m., youth younger than the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
“We’re providing significant resources and a visible presence at the fair to ensure that fair-goers can enjoy all of the food, fun and music that the Dane County Fair has to offer,” said Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett.
Missing teen sought by deputies
The Dane County Sheriff's Office has reported a missing 16-year-old girl who has been living in the Town of Vienna. Johana De Los Angeles Martinez Rodriguez, age 16, who is living in the Town of Vienna with a travel sponsor, was last seen by her sponsor on Friday, July 15.
The missing female may be with her boyfriend, Juan Garmendia, age 18, who lives in Minnesota.
Johana also goes by the name Masiel Martinez Rodriguez. Individuals with information about her location are asked to call the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345.
988 services debut in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Department of Veterans Administration Secretary Mary Kolar joined Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin and Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake at TDS Headquarters in Middleton on July 15 to unveil the new 988 number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that went live on all phones and devices on Saturday, July 16.
988 replaces the existing 10-digit National Suicide phone number, but there is a special option for veterans, who can now dial 988, then 1, to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line (988+1). Police often deal with individuals in a mental health crisis, and the belief is that having a more direct way for individuals in crisis to reach out for mental health assistance may relieve some burdens on law enforcement agencies.
Veterans having thoughts of suicide, a mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress can dial 988+1 and be connected to counselors trained to work with veterans. Any individual can dial 988+1 if they are concerned about a veteran who may need crisis support. Learn more about 988 options online at 988lifeline.org.