Sun Prairie police cited a 27-year-old Sun Prairie woman in connection with what police determined to be a road rage incident crash that closed a portion of Highway 151 on Sept. 21.
According to Lt. Ryan Cox, police responded to a report of a vehicle striking the median on Highway 151 southbound near the South Grand Avenue exit. Police determined it was a road rage incident in which one driver struck the second vehicle, causing the second vehicle to hit the median, but resulting in the first vehicle striking the exit ramp sign pole. One person reported injuries and was transported to an area hospital, according to Cox.
Upon completion of the investigation, police cited Kaitlynn Rehdantz, 27, of Sun Prairie for operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle with an expired license, auto following too closely and unsafe lane deviation.
Carreon sentenced for Scott death
A 21-year-old male was sentenced Monday, Sept. 19, in Dane County Circuit Court to 30 years in prison for his role in the death of 11-year-old Sun Prairie resident Anisa Scott more than two years ago.
Perion Carreon will also receive 25 years of extended supervision when he is released from prison for serving 25 years for first degree reckless homicide and five years for attempted first degree intentional homicide.
Three of Scott’s family members told the court about the daily impacts associated with losing the 11-year-old.
Last week, 22-year-old Andre Brown received a 25-year prison sentence for his guilty plea and role in Scott’s death. A third male involved in the August 2020 shooting had a motion hearing on Sept. 19.
Kaul touts tip line at Sun Prairie East
Local law enforcement joined Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul during an appearance Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Sun Prairie East High School to mark the second anniversary of the “Speak Up, Speak Out” tip line that encourages students to report possible crimes at school.
School students, parents, staffers or any community members can submit a school safety concern or threat via the “Speak Up, Speak Out” system 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling the toll-free number 1-800-697-8761.
Intoxicated female arrested for bail jumping
Following up on reports of a white female trying car doors in the Sun Prairie Business Park on Monday morning, Sun Prairie police arrested a 32-year-old Sun Prairie woman for felony bail jumping.
Cox said police responded to the 100 block of Wilburn Road at 8:46 a.m. after a witness told police a female was attempting to enter vehicles by trying to open door handles.
Police checked the area and located a female matching her physical description at the Quality Inn & Suites in the Sun Prairie Business Park. Police questioned her and learned she was intoxicated. A records check indicated she was out on bail and had conditions not to consume intoxicating beverages.
Cox said Sun Prairie police arrested Heather Mosher, 32, of Sun Prairie for felony bail jumping, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.