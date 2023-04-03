Sun Prairie police and Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted the Madison Police Department with the arrest of two suspects sought in connection with a March 30 shooting on Tree Lane in Madison.
An extensive Sun Prairie police presence occurred during the noon hour near the Rolling Prairie Apartments on South Bird Street Thursday afternoon, when a Madison Police Department vehicle was also parked near the apartment complex.
The MPD released information stating that officers responded to a shooting in the 7900 block of Tree Lane at 10:49 a.m. on March 30, when officers located an adult male in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. The release stated officers attempted to render aid but the male victim died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the Tree Lane complex in Madison where the shooting occurred.
Information gathered at the scene led to the identification of two suspects, Jarvyous Davis and Charles Washington-White. Both were later arrested with the assistance of the SPPD and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
MPD said Davis was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and aiding a felon, while Washington-White was booked into the jail on tentative charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and first degree intentional homicide. A jail booking post also indicated Washington-White was booked into the jail for charges that included misdemeanor bail jumping, contempt of court and operating without a valid driver’s license.
The Madison Police Department Violent Crime Unit is continuing to investigate. An email sent Thursday night, March 30, to SPPD Public Information Officer Lt. Ryan Cox indicated Cox was out of the office until Tuesday, April 4, but Sgt. Jason Lefeber on Monday, April 3 confirmed that the suspects were arrested at Rolling Prairie after some tenants were evacuated.
Police change Drug Take Back Day to April 22
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Sun Prairie Police Department are planning to participate in Drug Take Back Day, but with a new date of Saturday, April 22.
What to bring — Prescription and over-the-counter medications may be disposed of at Drug Take Back Day collection sites, including: Capsules, creams, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, ointments, patches, pills and vials. Liquids must be in their original container. Pet medications are accepted.
Vape pens are accepted with the batteries removed. Other e-cigarette devices are accepted with the batteries removed. These batteries are highly flammable. That’s why it is important that the batteries are removed before the pen or device is placed in a collection bin.
These items are not accepted — Aerosol cans, anything containing blood or a bodily fluid, household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), illegal drugs, medications that contain iodine, mercury thermometers, personal care products such as shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc., sharps/syringes and vape pens/e-cigarette devices with a built-in battery that cannot be removed.
During the last two years, SPPD officers have collected items as part of Drug Take Back Day. Officers were available in the parking lot located behind the Sun Prairie Municipal Building during the collection day to collect items to safely dispose of them.
Keep reaching for the Sun Prairie Star for more information as the event approaches.
Madison man cited in connection with March 31 crash
Lefeber said a 30-year-old Madison man was cited in connection with a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 11:41 a.m. at Reiner Road at the northbound Highway151 on-ramp. No injuries were reported.
One vehicle attempted to turn at a blinking yellow arrow and did not see an oncoming vehicle, resulting in a collision, according to Lefeber. The collision damaged a guard rail on Reiner Road, Lefeber said, but no dollar amount of damage was available.
Traffic was blocked from the northbound on-ramp for slightly more than an hour, Lefeber said, because officers cleared the site and re-opened the on-ramp to traffic at 12:46 p.m.
Upon completion of the investigation, Jaciel Solis-Romero, 30, of Madison received citations for failure to yield right-of-way while making a left turn and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, then he was released.
Evers signs reckless driving bill
Gov. Tony Evers on April 3 signed the first bill of his second term, enacting a law to help prevent reckless driving.
2023 Wisconsin Act 1 aims to curb reckless driving in Wisconsin by allowing counties and municipalities to enact ordinances authorizing law enforcement to impound a vehicle if its owner is cited for reckless driving and has a prior conviction for reckless driving and has not paid the imposed forfeiture for that offense.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes