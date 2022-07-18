Officers who responded to a report of a man involved in an argument with a gun on Andrews Drive concluded the call without seeing a gun and successfully mediating the dispute.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers received a 911 call on July 16 at 5:59 p.m. saying that a male subject had a gun in his pants while arguing with a large group of people for an unknown reason.
“The 911 Center hears very faint screaming in the background, then information about the guy pulling the gun out of his pants and then putting it back in his pants,” Cox said.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Andrews Drive and learned the male subject believed to have the gun went over to another person’s house over a dog breeding dispute.
“The male had his hands in his pants, which led the other person to believe that a gun was involved but no gun was actually seen,” Cox said. “Neither party wanted to pursue charges against the other and they shook hands.”
Cox said it was “very frustrating” that a gun was reported but not actually seen. Officers responding in an emergency manner could have drawn their guns on and fired at the subject.
Cox added that police were able to successfully mediate the dog breeding dispute without further incident.
Two arrested on felony warrants after woman allegedly thrown from carSun Prairie police arrested two vehicle occupants after receiving a July 17 report that a woman was thrown from the moving vehicle in the 2300 block of Jenny Wren Trail.
Cox said officers responded to the area at 7:15 p.m., searched the area and quickly located a vehicle with a matching description that contained four occupants. Investigating officers learned the driver and a female passenger were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical when she was pushed from the vehicle. They were mutually combative towards each other but neither wanted to pursue any charges, Cox said, and they were not in a domestic relationship.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Tom Schwersinske, 41, of McFarland for a felony warrant for a parole violation, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
One of the vehicle occupants — Hailey Rogers, 26, of Madison – was also arrested and jailed on a felony warrant after being medically cleared, Cox said.
City man previously cited for loud and unnecessary noise complaint
Sun Prairie police who cited an Effingham Way resident for loud and unnecessary noise on July 16 and investigated him in connection with another incidents on July 14 have previously cited him for the same offense.
Cox said officers responded to several complaints about a male possibly in mental distress at 9:20 p.m. The male was walking in the 2100 block of Effingham Way, screaming about shooting people and allegedly said, “f—k white people.” Cox said multiple callers reported the same person.
Officers responded but police were unable to locate the man.
On July 16, the same male in the Effingham Way address was reported screaming in his apartment at 9:47 p.m. Police made contact and Milan Robinson, 31, of Sun Prairie cited for loud and unreasonable noise. He refused to speak to police and will be issued the citation.
A quick look at Sun Prairie Municipal Court proceedings shows Robinson was cited June 15 for the same offense and paid a fine of $187.
--Compiled by Chris Mertes