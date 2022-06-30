Sun Prairie police are investigating a June 28 incident during which a male suspect allegedly made lewd comments to a 13-year-old female in the entry way at SSM Health-Dean Clinic, 10 Tower Drive.
Lt. Ryan Cox said police have interviewed the child in connection with the incident that was reported at 11:45 a.m. on June 28. Police have yet to make contact with the male suspect. Police were able to get photos of the suspect from SSM Health to investigate and are actively investigating the incident.
Operation Dry Water under wayDane County lakes provide some of the best recreational boating in the area, and many boaters will take to the lakes to celebrate the upcoming holiday weekend. The Dane County Sheriff Marine and Trail Enforcement will also be on the lakes and wants to remind boaters to make safety a priority.
Dane County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said the department will be participating in Operation Dry Water, a national awareness and enforcement campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol and drug- related incidents and fatalities on the water.
Deputies will also be on heightened alert looking for those in violation of boating under the influence laws. Operating a boat with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher is against federal and state law.
Schaffer said the month of July sees the highest total number of recreational boating incidents nationally. In addition to having a sober boat operator, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office also reminds boaters to:
• Ensure there are enough/proper life jackets for everyone on board;
• Have a type 4 throwable floatation device readily accessible;
• Check the boat’s battery and lighting;
• Have a fire extinguisher on board; and
• Make sure the boat registration is current and properly displayed.
For more information on Operating Dry Water, go to https://community.nasbla.org/operationdrywater/home .
Male issued warning after igniting fireworks in front of officerA Sun Prairie Police Officer witnessed a fireworks incident June 28 that resulted in a warning being issued for violating the city ordinance about lighting fireworks.
Cox said an officer witnessed a male ignite fireworks in the 100 block of Talon Place just after 8:50 p.m. The officer issued a fireworks ordinance violation to a 32-year-old Sun Prairie male.
Police investigated two other ordinance violations during the four-day span from June 27-30.
City residents are reminded any fireworks that blow up or go up into the sky are illegal per city ordinances, and individuals igniting them could be cited for violating the city’s fireworks ordinance.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes