Two incidents at Sun Prairie West High School already have police involved in separate active investigations, according to Lt. Ryan Cox.

Police investigated the first incident on Monday, Sept. 19 at 3:05 p.m., when officers learned about threats made in connection to a possible domestic incident. Cox said there are accusations under investigation, but they stemmed from a domestic incident that occurred on the same day but reported at 2:21 p.m. on Durham Drive.