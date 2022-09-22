Two incidents at Sun Prairie West High School already have police involved in separate active investigations, according to Lt. Ryan Cox.
Police investigated the first incident on Monday, Sept. 19 at 3:05 p.m., when officers learned about threats made in connection to a possible domestic incident. Cox said there are accusations under investigation, but they stemmed from a domestic incident that occurred on the same day but reported at 2:21 p.m. on Durham Drive.
Three juveniles — ages 16, 16 and 17 — are under investigation in connection with that incident.
Cox said the second incident involved five Sun Prairie West High School students who remain under investigation in connection with a report of a person with a BB pistol at West on Sept. 20.
Police began their investigation at 12:39 p.m. when they received a report that staff retrieved a BB pistol from a student in the school. Cox said when police began investigating the BB pistol possession, they learned a physical altercation had taken place in a men’s restroom at West High School.
“They are still in identifying all the persons that are involved,” Cox said, “but they identified a female that was found with a BB gun.”
The 15-year-old Sun Prairie West female student denied the BB handgun belonged to her.
Cox said the active investigation will also determine whether or not more students were involved and whether or not charges will be issued in connection with the incident and the investigation.