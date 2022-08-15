Police arrested a 36-year-old Madison man wanted in connection with seven felony bail jumping charges and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping after he allegedly struck a Sun Prairie woman on Aug. 12.
Sgt. Brandon Lingle from the Sun Prairie Police Department said Clayton Causey had a court order to stay away from the female victim when police investigated the incident.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Causey for seven counts of felony and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Streets closed for Corn Fest Parade
Sun Prairie residents should be advised that access to Main Street will be blocked during the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival Parade beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Traffic barricades will be set up at Main and Bird. The parade line-up will take place at Central Heights Middle School, 220 Kroncke Drive, and continue through the parking lot, south on Kroncke to Commercial Avenue. Traffic access to Commercial Avenue will also be blocked because of units lining up on that street, and traffic access to Kroncke Drive will also be blocked because of parade units lining up on that street. Police are also blocking unauthorized vehicle access to Central Heights to minimize confusion surrounding the parade.
From Commercial Avenue, parade units will proceed through the Jennings & Woldt property to Interiors by JW in the 500 block of West Main. Police will also be blocking and detouring vehicle traffic away from the 500 block.
Vehicle access to Main Street along the parade route will be prohibited during the parade. Expect street closures along the route, including Kroncke Drive, Union Street, Jones Street, South Street, North Street, Bristol Street, Columbus Street, King Street and the Bank of Sun Prairie drive-through to be closed to traffic.
The parade route proceeds east from the 500 block of West Main Street to Market Street, where units will proceed south and the parade ends at Market and Linnerud Drive. Access to Market Street from Linnerud will also be prohibited.
Traffic will also be snarled downtown because of a performance by The Dirty Birds in Cannery Square following the parade. Parking will not be allowed in a portion of Cannery Square because of the event, which will also feature beer sales by members of the Sun Prairie Lions Club.
Sheriff to reveal number of guns turned in at Gift Cards for Guns event
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett will announce the results from the Aug. 13 Gift Cards for Guns event on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 at the Public Safety Building in Madison.
Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said information and photos will also be shared on social media for those unable to attend the press conference.
Police jail Sun Prairie woman
Sun Prairie police arrested a 36-year-old Sun Prairie woman Aug. 12 after Wisconsin Probation & Parole asked police to check on her welfare.
At the request of the Department of Community Corrections, officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Foxdale Drive at 1:52 p.m.
Lingle said when officers made contact with the woman, they observed used needles with blood on them in plain view. Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Brittany Ingram, 36, of Sun Prairie for possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.