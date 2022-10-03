Sun Prairie police wrangled eight kittens on Saturday, Oct. 1 near a busy Sun Prairie interchange.
Sgt. Brandon Lingle from the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers were called to respond to the northbound off-ramp of Highway 151 at North Bristol Street, where a group of eight black and white kittens were located near a dead tree.
Lingle said police found no signs the six-week-old kittens were left by an owner, but that it did take a while for police to round up the free-spirited felines. Three officers were called to assist, but they finally were able to find them all and turn them over to Dane County Animal Control after about an hour and 20 minutes.
Madison man arrested for cocaine possession after fight
Sun Prairie police arrested a Madison man and cited another male following an Ct. 2 report of a fight at 700 Frances Court.
Lingle said officers responded to the area at 3:59 p.m. to investigate a report of two males fighting in a car. According to their accounts, one male owed the other male money and the argument ensued when one of the males refused to pay the money owed.
Upon completion of the investigation, police cited 33-year-old John Litterer, for disorderly conduct and released him in connection with the fight. Police arrested Ernest Brazzell, 69, of Madison for battery, disorderly conduct and possession of narcotic drugs, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed. Lingle said police found Brazzell allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine in his possession when he was searched incident to arrest.
Male dies in Town of Sun Prairie barn crash
A 37-year-old male died in a one-vehicle car versus barn crash in the Town of Sun Prairie late Sunday night, Oct. 2. According to Lt. Jessamy Torres from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:33 p.m., deputies along with Marshall Police, Sun Prairie Fire and EMS responded to Highway 19 near Prospector Lane in the Town of Sun Prairie, for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a barn.
Torres said a preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling northbound on Prospector Lane at a high rate of speed, when it crossed Highway 19 and drove onto private property, striking a barn.
The male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Deputies closed Highway 19 between Prospector Lane and County Highway TT for a little over two hours, while the crash was under investigation. The roadway was opened back up at approximately 12 a.m., Torres said.
Identification of driver is pending the outcome of the investigation and notification of the deceased’s family by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
With October 2022 being recognized as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will be joined by the Wisconsin Department of Administration and Wisconsin Emergency Management in sharing educational materials throughout the month. This year’s theme, “See Yourself in Cyber,” focuses on steps that individuals and organizations can use to recognize their roles in digital spaces.
In recognition of October being Domestic Violence Awareness month, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) reminded Wisconsinites that domestic violence is an issue that affects communities across Wisconsin and of the resources available to victims of domestic violence. To find a domestic violence program in your area, please visit https://www.endabusewi.org/get-help/.