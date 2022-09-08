Sun Prairie Police are continuing to investigate a Sept. 7 incident involving a report of shots fired at Park Circle.
According to a Sun Prairie Police Department Nixle alert posted on social media at 12:49 a.m. and a department press release, on Wednesday, police received multiple reports of gun shots in the area of Park Circle and West Main Street.
Responding officers initiated a pursuit with a vehicle that was observed leaving the scene. The vehicle was pursued into the Village of Windsor where it drove into a corn field.
Two suspects fled from the vehicle on foot near Windsor Road and Portage Road.
Both suspects were taken into custody. Sgt. Jason Lefeber of the Sun Prairie Police Department said the suspects are not being named at this time because there may be more individuals charged in connection with the incident. The investigation is in the very early stages and no further information can be released at this time.
The Sun Prairie Police Department received assistance in the pursuit and apprehension of the suspects from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Madison Police Department, Monona Police Department, McFarland Police Department, Verona Police Department, Deforest Police Department, and the Sun Prairie Fire Department.
Sun Prairie man jailed for possession of stolen firearmSgt. Jason Lefeber of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers jailed a 30-year-old Sun Prairie male for possession of a stolen firearm in connection with a fight investigation on Sept. 5.
Lefeber said police responded to a report of two males fighting at 8:10 a.m. in the 500 building at Park Circle. Upon completion of the investigation, police learned one of the combatants — Dontrell Allen — possessed a firearm stolen from the City of Milwaukee. Police arrested and transported him to the Dane County Jail.
Police referred a second male combatant involved in the fight to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of a disorderly conduct charge.
Madison woman arrested for cocaine possessionSun Prairie police arrested a 40-year-old Madison woman Sept. 7 for possession of cocaine, bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found her passed out at Kwik Trip, 9 Tower Drive.
According to Lefeber, police responded to the station at 3:14 p.m. after store personnel reported a woman passed out in her vehicle at one of the station’s gas pumps.
A search of the vehicle allegedly yielded an unknown quantity of cocaine as well as drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested the woman and transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed on the charges.
Traffic stop leads to warrant arrestSun Prairie police arrested a 52-year-old Plymouth man for his fourth charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants on Sept. 5.
Lefeber said an officer stopped a vehicle near the Walker Way-West Main intersection at 8:27 p.m. for not having its headlights illuminated. The officer said the driver attempted to discard drug paraphernalia and had a probation and parole warrant.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Donte Whitlock for possession of drug paraphernalia, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed. He also received citations for possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana, operating while under the influence of intoxicants-fourth offense and operating after revocation.
Wheel locks still availableDuring the last year, the SPPD has experienced an increase in motor vehicle thefts much like agencies across the rest of the county.
Sgt. Chris Pederson with the SPPD said during the last several months, certain types of vehicles have been targeted in a manner where windows are broken, the steering column is damaged, and the vehicle is started by means other than a key. The thieves primarily have targeted Hyundai and Kia vehicles.
“In order to research every avenue to mitigate these thefts, the SPPD had conversations with representatives from auto manufacturers including Hyundai Motor America,” Pederson said.
In partnership, Hyundai has been working with and supporting local police departments to make steering wheel locks available for affected Hyundai owners. Additionally, Hyundai has identified a Firstech/Compustar security kit for 2016-21 models that targets the method of entry thieves are using to access these vehicles.
The wheel locks remain available at the downtown Sun Prairie Police Department located at 300 E. Main St., Sun Prairie. The locks will be available 24 hours a day while the supply lasts.
Pederson said the wheel locks will only be available to Hyundai owners who own models without an engine immobilizer.
“Typically, the key start vehicles are models that do not have engine immobilizers,” Pederson said. “You can verify with your Hyundai dealership whether your model has one or not.”
Individuals available to retrieve the wheel locks must provide proof of ownership and be a Sun Prairie resident or work in the City of Sun Prairie. Individuals interested in receiving wheel locks should come to the SPPD lobby, make a request, and have an officer distribute the wheel lock.
Pederson said the SPPD greatly appreciates the partnership with Hyundai Motor America that is providing wheel locks to help mitigate the risk of vehicle theft and overall support our community.
Individuals with questions about the program may also contact Ira Gabriel from Hyundai Motor America via email at igabriel@hmausa.com.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes