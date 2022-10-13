A 34-year-old Sun Prairie teacher previously employed at Prairie View Middle School and arrested last Friday, Oct. 7, for possession of child pornography has been charged in federal court.

Matthew Quaglieri

Matthew Quaglieri

A federal grand jury indicted Matthew Quaglieri of Sun Prairie on Oct. 12 of three counts of production of child pornography, according to federal court documents. He entered a not guilty plea to the charges at the U.S. Western District of Wisconsin federal courthouse in Madison.

Tags