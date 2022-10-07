A 34-year-old male Prairie View Middle School teacher has been arrested and jailed on a charge of possession of child pornography.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said on Friday, Oct. 7, the the Sun Prairie Police Department was notified of potentially inappropriate behavior involving a staff member that had been occurring at the Prairie View Middle School.
"Our investigation determined a teacher had been utilizing electronic devices to record students in the bathroom over a period of time," Cox said in a press release.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested the 34-year-old teacher who is not being named by the Sun Prairie Star until formal charges are filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
Cox said investigators are currently processing additional evidence, and the investigation remains active.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is assisting with the investigation.
The Sun Prairie Area School District is fully cooperating with the investigation, Cox said.
Prairie View staff and families were first notified via email at 3:45 p.m. today, according to Communications and Engagement Officer Patti Lux.
At 9:45 p.m.., parents received an updated message detailing the name of the staffer under investigation after a male student reported feeling "feeling uncomfortable and may have been recorded in a restroom at Prairie View. "
"Supporting students and our staff is our number one priority. Our focus is on supporting students, families, and staff who have been negatively impacted by these actions. We want to make you aware of the support that we will have in place for students," the district email to parents reads.
"All of us as parents, caregivers, and educators want to be there for our children. It is important for us to work together to support them," the email reads. "In times of uncertainty, everyone responds differently. Children will process these events differently."
The district also said in the email that Student Services staff across all 6th-12th grade schools will be available to support students in safe spaces to help them process information and questions. School Counselors, School Social Workers, and School Psychologists, along with other staff, will provide opportunities for individual and group support.
Investigators are still working to determine the identity of any additional victims. An investigator will contact parents identified as part of the investigation.
If you believe you have information pertinent to this investigation, or you believe your child may be a victim, please contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.