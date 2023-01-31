The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is now accepting applications for multiple federally funded grant programs to assist in the state’s broadband and digital equity planning efforts.
In December 2022, Gov. Tony Evers and the PSC announced the state will receive nearly $6 million to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet throughout the state.
The investment, awarded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), is part of the ‘Internet for All’ initiative under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden in 2021.
The ‘Internet for All’ initiative includes the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program and Digital Equity Program; both programs will help build broadband infrastructure and promote digital equity in the state.
The federally-funded, state-administered grant programs now open are the BEAD Workforce Planning Grant and the Digital Equity Outreach Grant; more information will soon be available regarding the BEAD Local Planning Grant.
These grant programs will inform and prepare for the next stages of the ‘Internet for All’ timeline.
Once the planning stage is completed, Wisconsin will begin to implement the statewide plans over the next several years. Wisconsin could expect an allocation of $700 million to $1.1 billion to implement these plans under BEAD. Additional federal funding will help to implement the state’s digital equity plan to ensure all residents have access to a reliable, affordable internet connection.
“There is no single solution that will bridge Wisconsin’s digital divide. Rather, it will rely on partnerships and strategic, inclusive planning—and that’s exactly what these grant opportunities will drive,” said PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq.
“It is crucial for all stakeholders to be at the table during this planning stage. These grants will enable us to build off the historic progress made under Gov. Evers’ leadership to improve access, affordability, and adoption of Internet services throughout the state,” Cameron Valcq added.
Preliminary grant program information is below. More details, including eligibility criteria, can be found on the PSC website.
BEAD Workforce Planning Grant Program: As part of Wisconsin’s proposal to receive BEAD implementation funding, the state must prepare a plan to ensure a highly skilled workforce is trained and available to build and maintain proposed broadband infrastructure investments.
The Workforce Planning Grant will engage existing entities to plan workforce development strategies, map assets, conduct diverse stakeholder engagement, and study policy and funding models to develop solutions that will best prepare the state for broadband infrastructure funding and to ensure all Wisconsinites have a pathway to these career opportunities.
A total of $100,000 in funding is available for this grant program. Applications are due March 1, 2023 at 1:30 p.m CST. For more details see the BEAD Workforce Planning Grant webpage.
Digital Equity Outreach Grant: Successful deployment of high-speed internet for all requires a comprehensive and inclusive planning process. The Digital Equity Outreach Grant will provide funding to trusted partners to collect locally-informed insights into digital equity needs of and solutions for the covered populations they serve.
Digital Equity Outreach activities may include but are not limited to interactive workshops, surveys, town hall discussions, data collection, and interviews with covered populations. The deliverables from successful applicants will inform the statewide digital equity plan.
The resulting information and plan will help target the Commission’s efforts to ensure Wisconsin’s digital inequities are addressed in future funding allocations. A total of $335,000 in funding is available for this grant program. Applications are due March 1, 2023 at 1:30pm CT. For more details and to register for an informational webinar see the Digital Equity Outreach Grant webpage.
BEAD Local Planning Grant: Counties and Tribes are well-positioned to understand the need, vision, and barriers related to successful deployment of high-speed Internet. BEAD Local Planning grants will offer resources to counties and Tribes to participate in broadband planning.
The resulting local broadband planning will form the basis of Wisconsin’s Five-Year Action Plan for broadband. BEAD Local Planning Grants are non-competitive formula grants that will be allocated to each county and Tribe that opts into the program. A total of $1.5 million in funding is available for this grant program.
Applications are due March 7, 2023 at 1:30 p.m CST. For more details see the BEAD Local Planning Grant webpage or attend the Feb. 6th UW-Extension webinar.
All applications are submitted through the PSC’s Grant System. The PSC hosted a webinar that provided an overview of using the PSC Grants System for grant applications.