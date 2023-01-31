Map of City, DNR land near Bailey Road
The City of Sun Prairie has a significant amount of land — including the recently expanded Wastewater Treatment Plant — located along Bailey Road and South Bird Street that could be used to locate a Public Works Campus. The number of parcels the city owns is shown on the map, but the Department of Natural Resources also owns land designated as wetland on the map.

The Sun Prairie Public Works Committee voted Jan. 24 for the City of Sun Prairie to release the Public Services Campus Master Plan request for qualifications.

Lauren Freeman, Performance Management Coordinator for the city, wrote in a report that the design and construction of a new Public Works campus is budgeted in the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), with design work scheduled to be completed in 2028 with a budget of $1 million and the construction in 2029 with a budget of $16.5 million.

