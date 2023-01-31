The Sun Prairie Public Works Committee voted Jan. 24 for the City of Sun Prairie to release the Public Services Campus Master Plan request for qualifications.
Lauren Freeman, Performance Management Coordinator for the city, wrote in a report that the design and construction of a new Public Works campus is budgeted in the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), with design work scheduled to be completed in 2028 with a budget of $1 million and the construction in 2029 with a budget of $16.5 million.
City staff budgeted an additional $175,000 in the 2023 capital budget to begin master planning for the new Public Works facility and surrounding campus, according to Freeman.
“Staff are also working on an Energy Innovation Grant Program (EIGP) application to acquire an additional $50,000 to be used towards campus planning, specifically looking at sustainability opportunities such as geothermal, energy resiliency, and biogas utilization,” Freeman wrote in her report.
On March 1, 2022, the city council approved the selection of the city-owned property on Bailey Road, adjacent to the Fleet Maintenance Building and Wastewater Treatment Facility, as the site for the new Public Works building and campus.
“Staff are now referring to the future campus as the Public Services Campus, as it encompasses more than just the new Public Works building,” Freeman wrote in her report.
In an effort to begin the project, city staff prepared a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to seek out a qualified engineering, planning, and architectural consultant team to put together a Public Services Campus master plan.
According to Freeman, development of the campus master plan will include not only planning for the space needs and location of the Public Works building in relation to other existing city facilities, but also take into consideration many other factors impacting the campus plan, including shared use opportunities and optimization of city services, sustainability, wetlands and natural recreation opportunities, Clarmar Drive extension, utilities and stormwater plan, among others.
The master plan will provide city staff with a road map for all future campus planning activities and serve as a useful document to pursue future grant opportunities, according to the RFQ.
District 1 Alder and Public Works Committee member Terry McIlroy asked about the extension of Clarmar Drive to Bailey Road.
“It’s something we need to look at,” replied City Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher. While agreeing there are a lot of wetlands at the end of Clarmar, Schleicher also said it would be more efficient for city vehicles to be able to have another connection to Bailey Road. He said the plan will include a study of a possible extension.
Alders voted unanimously to approve the RFQ. Submissions for the RFQ are due March 24.
Tree collection movedConcerns raised about Christmas tree collection by District 1 Alder Steve Stocker resulted in a recommendation from the committee to change the dates for Christmas tree pick-ups.
A report from Ben John outlined that curbside Christmas tree collections occur during the first and third weeks of January. Due to holidays falling on the first and third Mondays in January, the collection was scheduled for the first and second weeks of January, to allow for a full week of tree collection.
Stocker pointed out that those who celebrate Christian Epiphany, this year falling on Jan. 6, would not have enough time to dispose of their tree.
“Despite the change in dates, a significant number of trees were collected in the first week,” John wrote in the report, “over six truckloads of chipped trees were brought to the Recycle Center.”
Committee members voted to recommend changing the tree collection to the second and third weeks in January beginning in 2024.
Sewer policy change OK’dVoting on a recommendation from Wastewater Director Jeremy Cramer, the committee voted to cap total aggregate reimbursement costs for all sewer backups occurring in a calendar year to $30,000.
Reimbursement requests would be processed in the order received. In addition, reimbursement for loss or damage to personal property will be limited to $1,000. The $1,000 personal property reimbursement would be included in and not in addition to the total $5,000 limit for all cleaning costs and property damage per request.
TAP it upHoping to secure a Transportation Alternatives Program grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the committee recommended final approval by the city council of a TAP grant application. If the city gets the grant, it will save the city $36,000 in costs.
The city is submitting the following TAP applications to WisDOT and the Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization:
Sun Prairie Loop Wayfinding Project – The city will apply for a $180,000 grant to implement the “Sun Prairie Loop” bicycle wayfinding system across the city, as envisioned in the City’s Comprehensive Plan and Parks and Open Space Plan.
Grant dollars will be used to establish a comprehensive wayfinding signage network across the loop, based off guidance from the Dane County Bicycle Wayfinding Manual. This project is already included in the Capital Improvement Program in 2026.
City Transportation Planner Alexander Brown reported the deadline for a grant submittal to both WisDOT and the Greater Madison MPO is Feb.3, 2023.