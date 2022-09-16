Possible City Electric Vehicle Charging location

If the city receives one of its two state Energy Innovation Grants, the current plan (see yellow highlighted location) is to locate electric vehicle charging stations in the parking lot of the Sun Prairie Municipal Building (shown with solar panels. above), possibly abutting Church Street, which would make them easily visible from East Main Street and centrally located in downtown Sun Prairie. A recommendation from the Public Works Committee, if approved by the city council, will allow downtown shoppers to park in the city hall parking lot in any spaces not designated for municipal vehicle use.

 City of Sun Prairie

Downtown Sun Prairie shoppers may soon be able to use vacant spaces in the Sun Prairie Municipal Building (also referred to as City Hall) parking lot any time of the day, thanks to action taken by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee on Sept. 13.

City Economic Development Director Taylor Brown pointed out in a memo to the committee that current city ordinances do not allow that.

