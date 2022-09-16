Downtown Sun Prairie shoppers may soon be able to use vacant spaces in the Sun Prairie Municipal Building (also referred to as City Hall) parking lot any time of the day, thanks to action taken by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee on Sept. 13.
City Economic Development Director Taylor Brown pointed out in a memo to the committee that current city ordinances do not allow that.
“Currently ordinance 10.20.050 limits the use of the City Hall parking lot to only those conducting business at City Hall during typically business hours,” Brown wrote in a memo to the committee.
“Although not strictly enforced, this results in a very inefficient use of land downtown by not allowing the lot to be used by the public during evenings and weekends when the City Hall parking lot is largely unoccupied,” Brown added. “The proposed amendment will allow residents and visitors of Downtown Sun Prairie to use the City Hall parking lot as a true public parking lot, except where restricted for municipal vehicles.”
Brown recommended changes to ordinance 10.20.050 to allow the use of the Sun Prairie Municipal Building parking lot as municipal parking lot at any time except where restricted for municipal vehicles.
Committee members unanimously approved the recommended change, which is expected to be given final consideration Sept. 20 by the Sun Prairie City Council.
City getting grants; Bristol Street nearing completion?A report to the committee from Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher said the city has received two grants designed to improve traffic safety in Sun Prairie; and two road work projects are nearing completion.
Schleicher reported the city has been awarded a grant to develop a Vision Zero Action Plan and is working with WisDOT to select a consultant to complete the project. Since 2021, the city has worked to develop the plan to reduce the number of traffic-related collisions and fatalities.
He also reported the city has been awarded grant funding for the reconstruction of Bird Street and Thompson Road. The funding will cover 60% of the construction costs for both projects.
The Thompson Road project is now tentatively scheduled for 2024 and includes North Thompson Road from Main Street to Saint Albert the Great Drive, and Saint Albert the Great Drive from Thompson Road to Highway C.
The Bird Street Project is now tentatively scheduled for 2025 and will be located between Windsor Street and the Highway 151 Bridge.
As for city road projects, Schleicher reported the North Bristol Street contractor is pouring concrete curb and sidewalk. The contractor will then begin finish road grading next week.
The gas company will be working on gas services for the next two weeks. After the services are completed, the gas company will be working on gas main tie-ins at the side streets. These tie-ins should not impact the completion of the street project.
In other city road work, the contractor is pouring concrete on Dewey and Chase. The parking lots to the apartments and the parking lot to Diventures will remain open.
Schleicher also reported the city earned Highway Safety Improvement Project funding to improve the intersections of Windsor Street at Thompson Road and Windsor Street at Broadway Drive, with construction planned for 2023. The consultant is currently in the process of obtaining easements and real estate to complete the project along with finalizing the design of the roadway.
Safety recommendations made for two intersectionsActing on a staff report, the committee recommended city council approval of traffic calming for the intersection of Legacy Way and Cordgrass Drive on the city’s far west side, and Buena Vista Drive and Walker Way near Westside Elementary School.
Ben John, Public Works Operations Manager and JR Brimmer, Traffic Control Supervisor, recommended on South Legacy Way and Cordgrass Drive, a potential solution would be painting the pavement to simulate curb bump outs, with the intent of visually narrowing the roadway and calming traffic speeds.
Near Westside, the staffers recommended increased enforcement and educational outreach to drivers failing to stop at the intersection because it is a controlled, four-way stop.
Agreements OK’d for two Highway 19 projectsActing on staff recommendations from Schleicher, committee members voted unanimously to recommend city council approval of two State-Municipal Funding Agreements for two projects on Highway 19.
The first project is scheduled to take place along Highway 19 on Bristol Street between Main Street and Windsor Street and on Windsor Street between Bristol Street and North Street. The project will be partially funded and administered by WisDOT, while the city is responsible for a portion of the design costs, costs for the parking lanes, utility adjustments and additional pavement markings. In other words, the city will pay a total of $117,500 for the $797.500 project.
The second project is a Highway Safety Improvement Project at the intersection of Highway 151 and Highway 19/Windsor Street that will be fully funded and administered by WisDOT. Unfortunately for the city, the WisDOT project includes adding turn lanes and upgrading the signals, but pavement repair is not within the scope of the project, according to a memo from Schleicher to the committee.
Because there are several dilapidated concrete sections in need of repair, completing those repairs during the WisDOT project would minimize additional disruptions to the roadway users.
The cost of concrete repairs would be the responsibility of the city. WisDOT has prepared a State Municipal Agreement with a maximum cost to the city of $150,000. Funds are budgeted in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan to cover the expense.
WisDOT estimates the total project cost to be $1.242 million, with the city responsible for $150,000 for concrete repair.
Trail designs recommendedActing on a staff recommendation from City Transportation Coordinator Alexander Brown, the committee voted unanimously to recommend council approval to allocate $42,000 in 2022 for design work for three multimodal transportation link projects to be completed in 2023. Projects in the Request for Proposals for the design work include:
Sheehan Park – Scenic Point Trail Link - This project will connect the Scenic Point neighborhood via an existing utility path off Heritage Court to the existing network of trails in Sheehan Park.
Willowbrook Park Trail Link – This project will close a small but significant trail between two existing trails terminating at Musket Ridge Drive and Willowbrook Park. This project will replace about 410’ of sidewalk with a 10-ft multi-use path running along the west side of Musket Ridge Drive from the Trail to Gas Light Drive.
Gas Light Drive would then be marked with Shared-Arrow Markings (‘Sharrows’) between the new trail terminus and the existing path at Willowbrook Park. This project also includes a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB) at the Musket Ridge/Gas Light intersection and new curb ramps where the trail meets the on-street bike markings.
Uplands-Carriage Hill Estates Park Trail Link – The project will close a significant multi-use trail gap between Highway 19 at Musket Ridge Drive, and an existing trail off North Musket Ridge Drive between Valley Ridge Drive and the Fieldstone Carriage Homes.
This includes replacing about 450 feet of existing sidewalk with a 10-foot shared use path, and installing a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon at Highway 19 to facilitate an improved bike crossing along Musket Ridge Drive.