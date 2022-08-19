The City of Sun Prairie will have a weekly recycling program if the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee has anything to say about it.

That’s because committee members voted unanimously to recommend the city council contract with Pellitteri Waste Systems be extended to 10 years to allow for weekly curbside recycling pickup.

Every Other Week Recycling with 10-year contract

This chart prepared by the City of Sun Prairie shows the contract fee for every-other-week curbside recycling pick-up with a 10-year contract.
Weekly Recycling Pick-up with 10-year contract

The City of Sun Prairie prepared this chart showing the amount to be charged per household for weekly recycling pick-up if the city extends its contract with Pellitteri Waste to 10 years. Committee members agreed the roughly $3.50 per week increase made weekly recycling a bargain for the city and its residents and could lead to more recycling among city residents.
Lauren Freeman

Freeman
Bob Jokisch (2020)

Jokisch