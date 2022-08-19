The City of Sun Prairie will have a weekly recycling program if the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee has anything to say about it.
That’s because committee members voted unanimously to recommend the city council contract with Pellitteri Waste Systems be extended to 10 years to allow for weekly curbside recycling pickup.
A memo to the committee from Management Analyst Lauren Freeman said the city entered into its current contract with Pellitteri Waste Systems for refuse and recycling collection and hauling services in May 2021.
Freeman wrote that as part of that agreement, the city has 18 months to modify the contract, which could include moving from every other week to weekly curbside recycling pickup and/or moving from a 5-year contract to a 10-year contract.
The deadline to modify the contract is November.
Freeman said city staff began evaluating the feasibility of contract options.
City residents have expressed interest in weekly recycling pickup and members of the council debated the feasibility of doing that last year.
“Additionally, Pellitteri has voiced concern about the city’s contamination rate, which is the amount of items found in the trash that could have been recycled,” Freeman wrote. “Weekly recycling is a potential solution to reducing this contamination rate.”
According to Freeman, city residents who have amounts of recyclables that exceed the size of their cart can either wait until their next pickup date, take their items to the Recycling Center, or purchase an additional recycling cart for $99/year or an extra bag for $3.06/bag. During the past year, 44 additional bags were called in for pickup from Sun Prairie residents and there are 44 additional recycling carts in the city.
But Freeman’s analysis showed more pick-ups might result in less contamination.
Freeman’s memo outlined that Pellitteri provides weekly recycling to four area communities: Oregon, Middleton, Waunakee, and McFarland. According to Pellitteri’s data, these communities have a 31.1% average recycling rate. Sun Prairie has a 24.9% recycling rate.
“These numbers demonstrate that weekly recycling communities average over 10 pounds more recycling and 11 pounds less trash compared to Sun Prairie’s every other week recycling collection,” Freeman wrote. “While 10 pounds sounds light, it is important to note that recycling products are very light; one pound can equal 31 aluminum cans, 12 PET water bottles, or 200 sheets of home printer paper.
“This data suggests that implementing weekly recycling in Sun Prairie,” Freeman concluded, “has the potential to reduce contamination and increase the recycling rate.”
Freeman wrote in the memo the city currently charges $75 per year for trash pickup and $48 per year for recycling pickup, which totals $123 per year for each household. The fee covers the contract costs associated with Pellitteri’s services and provides additional revenue to operate the Sun Prairie Recycle Center and other city refuse/recycling services.
Staff recommended moving to weekly recycling to increase recycling rates in Sun Prairie and reduce the contamination rate. To fund this change, staff recommended a Recycling Fee increase of $15, which would bring the total Refuse & Recycling Fee up to $138 per year for residents.
“The last time the fee was raised in Sun Prairie was in 2017,” Freeman wrote in the memo, “from $115 to $123 ($8).”
Additionally, city have been happy with Pellitteri’s services and comfortable recommending the 10-year contract, which will lock in lower prices and ensure continuity of services over an extended amount of time.
“If Public Works Committee recommends moving forward with these recommendations, staff would bring forward the fee increase, weekly recycling, and 10-year contract change to City Council as part of the 2023 budget process,” Freeman wrote.
At its July 21 meeting, the city’s Sustainability Committee reviewed the option to move to weekly recycling and recommended approval.
District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy was not as convinced. She told a story about how the contractor somehow missed North Street during a recent pick-up and that she tried unsuccessfully to get them to return the same day. “A lot can happen in 10 years,” McIlroy said.
District 2 Alder and Public Works Chair Bob Jokisch recalled the Sustainability Committee’s deliberation, which he said was “quite a discussion.”
But Committee Member Kelvin Santiago said for roughly $3.50 per week, it made sense to recommend council approval of the contract extension — a point agreed upon by fellow Committee Member Ray Kumapayi, who said Santiago raised many of the points he was going to make to advocate a recommendation to the council to adopt the contract extension.
A representative from Pellitteri spoke to the committee and urged adoption of the contract extension.
Committee members voted 5-0, with one absent, to approve the recommendation to the council. Alders may consider the contract as soon as Sept. 6 unless the council convenes an emergency meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23.