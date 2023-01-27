Individuals hoping for a four-way stop resolution to the School Street-Liberty Boulevard intersection traffic control will have to wait a little longer.
That’s because the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee voted Jan. 24 to install a four-way stop immediately at the north side intersection.
A report to the committee from Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher indicated The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) has specifications for the placement of four-way stop controlled intersections.
The MUTCD states that an all way stop control can be placed when a traffic signal is justified, when a history of 5 or more crashes is a 12-month periods exists that could be mitigate by stop control, when at least 300 vehicles per hour approach the intersection from all legs, or when an engineering study dictated the need for an all-ways stop.
The minimum volume are at least 300 vehicles per hour for any hours of an average day.
“Neither of these intersections,” Schleicher wrote, “meet the warrants for a traffic signal.”
However, the intersection has a 12-month crash history of three reported crashes involving vehicles who were stopped at the stop sign and they proceeded into the intersection and striking vehicles traveling along Liberty.
Both roadways at this intersection feature wide roadways, and tree lined medians. In addition the buildings on the corners of this intersection are near the right of way line, impacting visibility. In this location, due to features that are limiting driver visibility and a history of crashes that indicate visibility may have been a factor, stop signs may help to prevent future crashes.
The committee agreed and voted to approve the staff recommendation of installing a four-way stop with additional pavement markings.
Schleicher said the stop signs would be installed this winter, but the pavement markings will have to wait until at least this spring.
Heatherstone and Westmount to remain two-way Main Street stops
The intersection of West Main and Heatherstone has a 12 month crash history of one reportable crash. The intersection of West Main and Heatherstone did not have any reported crashes in the last year.”
The traffic volumes in this area were measured by the Public Works Department using Jamar devices that measure the volume and speed of vehicles. The speed data showed an 85th percentile speed of 31. The highest volumes were on Main Street. These volumes did not exceed 250 vehicles per hour for any hour and do not meet the MUTCD criteria for a 4 way stop.
This portion of Main Street features sidewalks on both sides of the roadway. In addition Westmount Drive has sidewalks on both sides of the road both north and south of Main St. Heatherstone Dr has sidewalks on all sides except the west side of the street north of West Main Street.
Heatherstone Drive is currently a dead end to the south. South Westmount is also a dead end, but it connects with Bronze Leaf Ln and loops back to Main St. These configurations limit the through traffic on the south side of Main Street and provide limited destinations for pedestrians south of West Main St.
The Westmount Drive and Main Street intersection has a median on the east leg of the intersection. This intersection could be further evaluated for an enhanced pedestrian crossing. The intersection of Kelvington Drive and West Main also has a median and is the location of a multi-use path crossing; the intersection could also be evaluated for an enhanced pedestrian crossing.
District 4 Alder David Virgell, who has advocated for changes at the intersections, asked for an enhanced pedestrian crossing.
City staff agreed to continue to study traffic counts, especially after the weather warms up in the spring.
Committee members voted 4-1, with Virgell voting no, to leave the intersection a two-way stop.
Crescendo-Ironwood OK’d for a two-way stop
“I’ve almost been hit walking my grandkids to Meadow View,” said one man, a retired Madison Fire Department officer who called for more stop signs at the intersection of Crescendo and Ironwood Drive — not fewer.
He said Sun Prairie West High School students are racing on Ironwood and laughing at pedestrians.
Currently, a stop sign controls flow for the north and south legs of the intersection and there is no signage on Ironwood Drive. The south leg is Crescendo Drive and the north leg is the shared driveway with Culvers and The Learning Experience Daycare.
Because standards are not there to require a four-way stop, Schleicher recommended against it.
“A recent traffic count was conducted by Public Works staff,” Schleicher wrote. The maximum hourly volumes on Ironwood did not exceed 300 vehicles per hour. The traffic on Crescendo did not exceed 300 vehicles in any single day. The threshold of 300 vehicles per hour is not met on any of the intersection legs during the peak hours.
The committee unanimously approved a two-way stop there but — as with West Main Street — revisiting traffic counts in the area when the weather begins to warm up.
Parking Ordinance repeal backed
Acting on a report from Ben John, Public Works Operations Manager, the committee voted to repeal Chapter 10.20 of the Sun Prairie Code of Ordinances.
Currently, city staff bring proposed parking changes to the Public Works Committee and Council for review and approval.
The committee has expressed interest in changing this process, giving staff authority to make parking restrictions as warranted, and cleaning up the code of ordinances to effectively read, “parking restricted as signed”.
Alders voted unanimously to recommend city council appeal of the parking ordinance.