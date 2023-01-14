Would you spread a Sun Prairie-produced Class A biosolid on your lawn? The Public Works Committee wants to give you the chance to buy such a product from the Sun Prairie Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The Sustainable Biosolids Project is a wastewater project in the city’s Capitol Improvement Plan for $12 million plus $1 million in engineering costs. This project addresses the WWTP’s solids handling capabilities at the plant and will help make those processes more efficient and sustainable while opening up potential revenue generating opportunities for the city.
Most importantly, according to WWTP Conveyance and Treatment Director Jeremy Cramer, the project will greatly reduce the volume of biosolids leaving the Sun Prairie facility.
The solids handling project was planned to occur after the recent upgrade to better understand the volume and characteristics of our solids after the new process and changes were implemented.
The intended Biosolids project is based on utilizing a Solar Biosolids Drying system to dry biosolids in a glasshouse using incident solar radiation from the sun.
Equipment inside the glasshouse spread and granulize the sludge in the greenhouse to produce a Class A biosolid product (a Class A biosolids project will open up vast opportunities for distribution of the product). This process is a sustainable and eco-friendly process by using optimized evaporation efficiency with very low energy consumption. A very large volume reduction in biosolids will be achieved with solids content going from the current 13% up to a projected 93%.
Cramer explained the city’s current system produces a 13% solids product that is a Class B biosolid which is heavily regulated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and ends up being approximately 225 semi-truck loads of material that needs to be applied in the spring and fall on farm fields.
“It is extremely difficult to land apply biosolids in the spring and very hard to get field approvals from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources,” Cramer added.
The new process, if a Class A biosolid product is achieved, will open up many more options to distribute the product. The new process will also reduce the 225 semitruck loads down to approximately 35 semi loads, Cramer said
If the project seems familiar, it should be: Federal appropriations funding in the amount of $3.2 million was recently secured with the help of Wisconsin U.S. Senator Baldwin and Congressman Mark Pocan for the project.
Ultimately the sustainable project will help address the increase in wastewater received at the wastewater plant by using the sun and its solar radiation to dry and reduce the volume of biosolids (valuable, fertilizer rich, end product of wastewater treatment) produced at the WWRP.
Cramer said the system will produce a product similar to Milorganite that people could use to fertilize their lawns.
If WWTP mixes it with the compost, it could possibly be a Grade A product.
The project will likely include a thermal dryer utilizing sustainable biogas produced on site. Using two dryer technologies will reduce the footprint of both dryers, will address redundancy concerns, will ensure a Class A is achieved in the winter months, and will provide greater flexibility.
Cramer explained that a project like this usually takes approximately two years of planning and engineering prior to construction.
Money has been approved in the city’s Capitol Improvement Plan ($1 million, half in 2023 and the other half in 2024) for engineering costs related to this project.
Tentatively, project start is set for 2025 and completion is set for 2026. It will be important to select a consulting engineering firm to design the project, assist with planning efforts, investigate equipment and processes, and complete a facilities plan amendment.
Alders approved a request for qualifications for the project. Schleicher explained that process includes a committee meeting to score each contractor’s information, and each firm being rated.
Negotiations by the city take place with the highest rated firm, followed by the second highest if the first firm is too expensive.