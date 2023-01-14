Would you spread a Sun Prairie-produced Class A biosolid on your lawn? The Public Works Committee wants to give you the chance to buy such a product from the Sun Prairie Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The Sustainable Biosolids Project is a wastewater project in the city’s Capitol Improvement Plan for $12 million plus $1 million in engineering costs. This project addresses the WWTP’s solids handling capabilities at the plant and will help make those processes more efficient and sustainable while opening up potential revenue generating opportunities for the city.

