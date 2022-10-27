A fire Wednesday night, Oct. 26, caused $40,000 in damage at a home on Queens Street, according to Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison.
At 4:07 p.m., Garrison said, Sun Prairie Fire, Police, and EMS responded to the report of a structure fire on the 200 block of Queens Street.
Garrison said the home's residents arrived home, opened the door, realized the house was filled with smoke, and called 911. No one was reported to be in the home.
Fire units arrived on the scene in under five minutes, with the first engine company extinguishing the fire from the second level bathroom.
During investigation, Garrison said all indications point to the fan motor in the bathroom as being the origin of the fire.
Garrison estimated damage at $30,000 for the structure and $10,000 for the contents. The family of four has been displaced from the home until repairs can be completed.
Sun Prairie's EMS and Police departments responded to provide safety and medical support; no injuries were reported.
Utilities were controlled thanks to a quick response from Sun Prairie Utilities, Garrison said.
