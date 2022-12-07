While decking the halls with holiday cheer, make sure your festive decorations don’t invite tragedy. ReadyWisconsin encourages everyone to keep fire safety in mind while celebrating this holiday season.

“Regardless of how you celebrate the holidays, it’s important to protect yourself and loved ones from possible dangers,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle. “Be aware of those risks as you get ready for the holidays and consider what to do in the event a fire does start.”

