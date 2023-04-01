Staff at the Sun Prairie Media Center are excited about the weather getting warmer because that means the return of SPMC summer workshops for children ages 9-14 who loves to make videos, movies, or even podcasts and wants help taking their creativity to the next level.
The SPMC workshops are designed for budding journalists, filmmakers, actors, and social media influencers who want a fun and creative way to express themselves. Participants will be introduced to media production in a fun, hands-on learning environment that is conveniently located — the Media Center is in the same building as the public library!
These summer courses will inspire kids in a creative atmosphere to learn communication skills they can use for a lifetime. Online registration will open on Tuesday, April 4 and will close on June 16.
Prospective registrants should hurry — due to limited class sizes, these workshops will fill up quickly:
• Adventures in Photography, Session 1: July 10-13, Session 2: July 24-27
• Adventures in Sports Production, July 10-13
• Adventures in Reporting, July 17-20
• Adventures in Movie Making, Session 1: July 17-20, Session 2: July 24-27
• Adventures in Animation, Session 1: July 31-Aug 3, Session 2: Aug. 7-10
• Adventures in Live Television, July 31-Aug. 1
• Adventures in Podcasting, Aug. 2-3
More information and online registration are available at kids4.tv
All workshops will meet at the Sun Prairie Media Center, which is located in the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library building at 1350 Linnerud Drive.