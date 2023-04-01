Staff at the Sun Prairie Media Center are excited about the weather getting warmer because that means the return of SPMC summer workshops for children ages 9-14 who loves to make videos, movies, or even podcasts and wants help taking their creativity to the next level.

The SPMC workshops are designed for budding journalists, filmmakers, actors, and social media influencers who want a fun and creative way to express themselves. Participants will be introduced to media production in a fun, hands-on learning environment that is conveniently located — the Media Center is in the same building as the public library!

Adventures in Podcasting

The Sun Prairie Media Center will present Adventures in Podcasting, Aug. 2-3, using the facilities at 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio inside the Sun Prairie Media Center to record the podcasts.