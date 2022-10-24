In June 2022 the Dane County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution authorizing an independent investigation into the Henry Vilas Zoo following allegations of racism, retaliation for union activity, retaliation for whistleblowing, unequal discipline, animal neglect or mistreatment, and a hostile work environment.

Following the approval of the resolution for an independent investigation, retired Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn was selected to do the review.

