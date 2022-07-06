Second District Congressional Rep. Mark Pocan, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, announced on July 1 that all 15 of his requested earmarks — including one for the City of Sun Prairie’s Wastewater Treatment Plant — are advancing out of committee.
These provisions will receive a vote in the House of Representatives as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Appropriations Bills.
The Sun Prairie earmark, if adopted, is for $3.2 million for the City of Sun Prairie to construct a solar radiation water pollution control facility, increasing the energy efficiency and sustainability of water pollution control operations.
City officials responded with hope that the project will see final adoption. City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer pointed out that the Wasterwater Treatment Plant is among the largest users of energy in city government, so any reduction in energy generation costs is a win for city taxpayers.
“The City of Sun Prairie is excited about the progression of our initiative to construct a solar radiation project to produce a high quality biosolid product at the water pollution control facility,” said City Communications and Diversity Specialist Jake King. “This will have a significant impact on our energy efficiency, will advance our sustainability goals, and will generate an American-made fertilizer. We will continue to remain optimistic about the advancement of this project.”
Members of the city’s Public Works Committee previously discussed selling the fertilizer as another source of revenue for the city’s WWTP.
“Investments in education, infrastructure, and working families are critical for the well-being of our communities,” said Pocan, in his press release announcing the earmarks. “Today’s Appropriations Committee vote acknowledges the importance of these priorities with investments that will benefit all Americans. I’m happy to announce that the committee advanced all 15 of my Community Project Funding requests. These projects will reach all corners of the district and I look forward to voting for these on the House floor.”
Besides Sun Prairie’s WWTP funding, 14 other projects will head to the House floor for consideration and must be agreed to by the United States Senate and signed by the President before they become law.
The FY23 Appropriations Bill will include a number of provisions benefitting Wisconsin’s Second Congressional District, including:
• $4 million for the Salvation Army of Dane County to construct a new shelter facility for women and families.
• $2 million for the Wisconsin River Recreational Bridge, a joint project between Dane and Sauk Counties that will connect bikers and pedestrians to the Great Sauk Trail.
• $1.2 million for the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County to support the development of the new McKenzie Regional Workforce Center.
• $1 million for the Village of New Glarus to construct a new water tower.
• $1 million for the University of Wisconsin-Madison to upgrade the university’s aging helium plant, securing infrastructure needed by federal researchers on campus performing work funded by the NIH, Dept. of Energy, NSF, Dept. of Agriculture, and more.
• $1 million for UW-Madison to enable the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery to expand student-led research for new antibiotics and offer additional high-quality STEM opportunities.
• $700,000 for Edgerton Community Outreach, Inc. to renovate 210/212 W. Fulton St. and create six units of affordable housing and a home for veterans’ group meetings, senior programming, and public events.
• $560,000 for the City of Reedsburg toward the construction of a 52,000 sq. ft. field house for local residents and to host regional athletic tournaments benefiting the local economy.
• $500,000 for the City of Baraboo to construct an ADA-compliant ramp with railing and lighting between Water Street and the Oak Street Overlook in order to better connect downtown Baraboo with the Riverwalk/Ice Age Trail.
• $250,000 for the Dick Wagner Memorial Grant which will be awarded to Our Lives Media to archive documents and tell the story of the nation’s first gay rights law which was passed in Wisconsin in 1982 (AB70).
• $250,000 for the Jewish Social Services of Madison to assist with refugee resettlement activities.
• $250,000 for the Historic Driver Opera House Restoration in Darlington to support the installation of a heating and cooling system and an ADA-accessible elevator and restrooms.
• $190,000 for SWCAP Head Start in Dodgeville to build an addition on the existing Head Start building.
• $100,000 for the Mineral Point Opera House Historic Marquee Replacement, subject to further approval from the National Park Service with respect to work on historic structures.